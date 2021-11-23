Waukesha community holds vigil in honor of those impacted by Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy

Members of the Waukesha community held a vigil Monday night for the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations hosted the vigil, joined by the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

Five people were killed Sunday and 48 more injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade.

Jack Sherman, who was a witness to last night’s tragedy, says simply…last night was a nightmare.

“It was horrifying and hard to make sense of. I saw someone go over the roof of that car,” shares Sherman. “There were people on the ground everywhere. People were putting blankets on people to keep them warm and safe.”

Sherman, who was with his family at the time, was nearby when multiple victims were hit by the SUV. The unthinkable violence, shook Sherman to his core.

“We tried to pull everyone off the street as soon as possible. My brother had his kids with him and we just wanted to get off the street as soon as possible. We all did our best we could do in a senseless situation,” explains Sherman.

Anne Kancenback says she was not at last nights parade but wanted to come tonight to support all who have been affected.

“There are no words, there are no words but we will come on top. We will come on top. We will be there for the families who have suffered thru this tragedy,” says Kanceback.

