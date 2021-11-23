ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha community holds vigil in honor of those impacted by Sunday’s Christmas parade tragedy

By Brad Hamilton
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixk2a_0d4NlVLg00

Members of the Waukesha community  held a vigil Monday night for the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations  hosted the vigil, joined by the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

Five people were killed Sunday and 48 more injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade.

Jack Sherman, who was a witness to last night’s tragedy, says simply…last night was a nightmare.

“It was horrifying and hard to make sense of. I saw someone go over the roof of that car,” shares Sherman. “There were people on the ground everywhere. People were putting blankets on people to keep them warm and safe.”

Sherman, who was with his family at the time, was nearby when multiple victims were hit by the SUV. The unthinkable violence, shook Sherman to his core.

“We tried to pull everyone off the street as soon as possible. My brother had his kids with him and we just wanted to get off the street as soon as possible. We all did our best we could do in a senseless situation,” explains Sherman.

Anne Kancenback says she was not at last nights parade but wanted to come tonight to support all who have been affected.

“There are no words, there are no words but we will come on top. We will come on top. We will be there for the families who have suffered thru this tragedy,” says Kanceback.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The kindness of friends and family’: Change Boutique to reopen on Willy Street after crash

MADISON, Wis. — After an SUV tore into the Change Boutique storefront on Williamson Street this summer, owner Nikki Anderson had more than just car fragments and a busted entryway to worry about. She sources all of her clothing and jewelry inventory from fair trade overseas vendors. For Anderson, her business isn’t just about selling the perfect sweater: it’s a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local groups give out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

MADISON, Wis. — On this Thanksgiving, a number of groups spent their days making sure everyone had a meal to eat. In Madison, Delta Beer Lab hosted a free Thanksgiving feast. They also accepted donations throughout the day to benefit the non-profit group Ketchum’s Got Your Six, which works to end veteran suicides tied to post-traumatic stress disorder. “We know...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Sherman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

10 children remain in hospital following Waukesha parade tragedy; 3 more released, Children’s Wisconsin says

MILWAUKEE — Three more children injured when a man drove an SUV into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha on Sunday have been released from Children’s Wisconsin, the hospital said Wednesday. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the hospital is still caring for ten children injured in the parade tragedy, including five in critical condition. Two of the children are in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Mama, are you OK?’ In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted

Hours before it started, they were already there — people sitting on lawn chairs or wrapped in blankets, awaiting an event the city’s mayor described as straight out of Norman Rockwell. The Waukesha Christmas Parade, a tradition in its Milwaukee suburb for six decades, was to be particularly special this time around after its pandemic-related cancellation last year.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Bells will be ringing for the Salvation Army; here’s how you can help

MADISON, Wis. – The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign is now underway, and this year is especially important. The organization needs to raise a minimum of $525,000 between now and Christmas Eve, but their goal is $1.7 million. The Salvation Army has thousands of open bell-ringing shifts. The average bell ringer raises $200 during each two-hour shift. Click here...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

River Food Pantry begins distribution of Thanksgiving meals

MADISON, Wis. — Weeks of food preparation by the River Food Pantry and Madison College came to fruition as free Thanksgiving meal distribution began on Monday morning. Volunteers have been preparing the meals for the past two weeks, cooking and freezing what they can ahead of time. Cooked in partnership with culinary students and instructors at Madison College, the pantry...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
777
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy