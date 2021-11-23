ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roaring Spring, PA

Conemaugh Nason Medical Center adjusts visitor policy

By Kelsey Rogers
 4 days ago

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Nason Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy starting Nov. 23, which will include one visitor per patient for those in intensive care/medical-surgical units.

Patients in intensive care/medical-surgical units are permitted one visitor from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The other updates can be found below:

•Labor and Delivery: One support person for the duration of the stay. No other visitors are permitted at this time.
• Minors (under age 18): One parent or guardian for the duration of the stay.
• Emergency Department: One support person during the ED visit.
• Ambulatory Appointments: One support person is permitted to help patients who require extra assistance. • End-of-life, as well as other situations where a patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from visitors, will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff.

COVID shots for kids help prevent dangerous new variants: Here’s how

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and social distancing will be in place, along with a universal masking policy.

10 things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)- WTAJ would like to wish you and your family a happy Thanksgiving. Check out these events happening this weekend in our area. 1. Christmas In Our Hometown (Huntingdon County) Join The Orbisonia Rockhill Furnace Historical Society and get into the Christmas spirit with their Christmas in Our Hometown celebration this Saturday, Nov. 27 from […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
19th annual ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ supports YMCA of Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — YMCA members and supporters across Centre County will plunge into ice cold water on December 4, for the YMCA of Centre County’s 19th annual Polar Bear Plunge. Two plunges will happen simultaneously this year, at the Black Moshannon State Park Beach Area (4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg) and the Penns Creek […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
