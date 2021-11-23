Conemaugh Nason Medical Center adjusts visitor policy

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Nason Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy starting Nov. 23, which will include one visitor per patient for those in intensive care/medical-surgical units.

Patients in intensive care/medical-surgical units are permitted one visitor from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The other updates can be found below:

•Labor and Delivery: One support person for the duration of the stay. No other visitors are permitted at this time.

• Minors (under age 18): One parent or guardian for the duration of the stay.

• Emergency Department: One support person during the ED visit.

• Ambulatory Appointments: One support person is permitted to help patients who require extra assistance. • End-of-life, as well as other situations where a patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from visitors, will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff.

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and social distancing will be in place, along with a universal masking policy.

