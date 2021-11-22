ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attorney Glennon Threatt Says He Was Surprised By Kyle Rittenhouse’s Verdict Reactions [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 5 days ago

Last week capped off in a big way with the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s viral murder trial .

The ruling left us with a lot of questions and feelings of confusion that we’re sure our listeners can relate to, and there was no better person to have on the show to help make sense of it all quite like our friend, attorney Glennon Threatt.

Given his expertise when it comes to law, Threatt was able to explain just how Rittenhouse got off on all five federal charges. Although not surprised by the outcome itself, he did say that reactions to the trial are what surprised him the most. By looking at the details and the behavior of those in power during the trial, Threatt proves that it definitely benefits to pay attention to the details. We’re just glad we have someone like him on deck who can help us understand how something like this could happen and the message it relays to the public.

Get the facts from the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial from attorney Glennon Threatt on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

