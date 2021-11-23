ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Can You Buy a Fresh Baked PieCaken in the Hudson Valley

By Paty Quyn
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like all of you, I buy things online, and then the companies I buy from follow me online everywhere I go. Normally, I find it bothersome, but every so often I find something unbelievable. That is what happen when Goldbelly tracked me down and flashed me with a PieCaken....

CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Trivia: Ever Wonder Why Label On Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce Can Is Upside Down?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you ever wondered why your can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce has the label upside now, we’ve got the answer. The company says it puts the label on that way on purpose so grocers, and you, store the cans with the side you open facing down. The reason is simple. Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top. That way when you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum, allowing the cranberry sauce to slide out perfectly intact.
FOOD & DRINKS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Hudson Valley Bakeries to Complete Your Thanksgiving

My favorite meal of the day is dessert. Do you agree? I always see memes that talk about eating healthy during the day and then late at night, anything and everything goes. What is the first thing you do after dinner or a meal out? For me, it's ordering the most delicious dessert on the menu. The struggle is real when you have a sweet tooth - I'm sure that you know what I mean.
HUDSON, NY
myrecipes.com

Here Are the 7 Baked Goods You Can Make and Freeze Now for All Your Holiday Meals

I know a lot of you wait until the holidays are in full swing before you start your big baking projects, and to be sure, there is something wonderful about diving into all the sugary goodness when the lights are twinkling and the festivities are beginning to swing. But saving all of your holiday baking to do from scratch and with houseguests can get overwhelming. So, now is the time to remember that freshly baked does not have to mean freshly prepared.
RECIPES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

12 Birthday Deals at Hudson Valley Restaurants

This past weekend was my birthday, as some of you may have heard on my broadcast on Sunday. It feels good to be twenty-four. It’s nice to get this past year behind me because nobody likes you when you’re twenty-three (cue Blink-182). Now, I’m caught in this weird phase where I’m getting too old to say "early twenties," but I don’t want to start saying "mid-twenties." C’est la vie!
RESTAURANTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Seafood Restaurant Coming to Hudson Valley

A new seafood restaurant looks to have found a home at a popular mall in the Hudson Valley. I'm a lover of all things seafood. I love my shrimp, scallops, lobster and crabmeat. I'll often visit the area Red Lobster and grab the Ultimate Feast for my seafood fix. It seems like I've been seeing a lot of new seafood places opening up in my neck of the woods of Poughkeepsie (Dutchess County). And I'm always up to checking out something new. And a short roadtrip to Orange County and the Middletown, NY area is always fun for me. It sounds like I'm due for another trip out that way soon.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Warm Up With These Homemade Hudson Valley Soups

It seems that when the weather gets cooler, we then enjoy the simpler things in life. For me, I look forward to relaxing with one of my favorite blankets and books while sipping on hot chocolate. Those extra warm cups of tea in the morning make the day smoother and...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Thanksgiving Family Fun: Hudson Valley Edition

Thanksgiving can be a whole lot of fun until someone says the wrong thing to a certain someone. Once that happens, all bets are off. So instead of doing a lot of talking over the turkey, why not plan some fun?. Using Google search, I was able to locate a...
FESTIVAL
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
101.5 WPDH

Are Grand Union Supermarkets Coming Back to the Hudson Valley?

It's been almost 5 years since the last Grand Union closed its doors for good but it looks like a comeback is in the works. If you think back some 10+ years ago, here in the Hudson Valley we had a bunch of Grand Union grocery stores scattered all across the area, we had ones in Saugerties, Wappingers Falls, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, and Hyde Park to name a few, with the last one closing back in 2017 in Millerton, New York.
MILLERTON, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Reopens

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant is back in business. Troutbeck's restaurant officially reopened on Monday, Nov. 15, according to an announcement on the Dutchess County restaurant's Facebook page.TODAY’S THE DAY: Troutbeck’s restaurant reopens to the public! 🍾 . Neighbors, locals, friends, pleas…
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Businesses Want You To Fill Out A Survey — Don’t!

Did you ever wonder why your local fast-food restaurant or retail store is trying so hard to get you to fill out a survey?. You may have noticed that more and more businesses in the Hudson Valley are pressuring you to fill out an online survey. We've all experienced that moment when the cashier grabs your receipt out of the register and then circles a website address, explaining that if you fill out the survey you could win cash, get a free burger or maybe even win a lifetime supply of coffee.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

Guide: Meals with Santa in the Hudson Valley

He knows when you're sleeping. And he knows when you're awake. And now he can know when you're eating, because you can eat with him! Grab your little ones and head out to meet the big guy himself, Santa, for some photos, fun and food! Please check with locations before heading out, as dates and times are subject to change.
HUDSON, NY
hvmag.com

Troutbeck Retreats Showcase the Natural Allure of the Hudson Valley

This romantic escape for writers boasts breathtaking country views, luxurious amenities, and a fresh culinary program in Amenia. Nestled quietly between Millbrook and Massachusetts in the upper Hudson Valley, Troutbeck feels like a discovery. It’s the sort of place that sparks endless exploration. A stroll through the historic Amenia estate...
News 12

Guide: Christmas Tree Farms in the Hudson Valley

Looking for the perfect tree this holiday season? Here is a list of Christmas tree farms across Westchester and Hudson Valley. Please check with each farm as schedules may have changed as a result of COVID-19. Please follow CDC and Hudson Valley COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face masks and social distancing.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Record Shop Celebrating 36 Years

Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY opened on Nov. 6, 1985. With about $2500 cash and the blessing of his parents, Stephen Keeler, a lover of hard rock and heavy metal, opened his hard rock/heavy metal concert shop back in 1985. Now if you wanna go back even further, Keeler actually opened a shop called Rock and Roll Fantasy in 1979 on rt 211 in Middletown. That shop would last a few months before a robbery would shut the business down which nowadays is a Wendy's fast food restaurant. Rock Fantasy was the idea of Keeler, who wanted to open a shop that would be a place for heavy metal fans to get hard to find releases from band's like Metallica, Slayer, Venom, who weren't really main stream in 1985.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

