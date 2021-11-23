ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver Uses His Own Car To Slow Down Unconscious Driver

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Selfless driver of the year Henry Temmermans noticed a car behind him was out of...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

98online.com

HAPPY ENDING: Hero Driver Sacrifices His Own Car To Save Another Driver Who Is Having A Seizure

From Sunny Skyz: A motorist in the Netherlands sacrificed his own vehicle to save another motorist who was having a seizure on the highway. Henry Temmermans from Nunspeet was driving on the A28 highway near Harderwijk on Friday afternoon when he saw another car driving in the grass on the highway. He peered into her window and realized she was unconscious.
ACCIDENTS
easttexasradio.com

Driver Hits Baby Thrown From Car

Irving Police is investigating the death of an eight-month-old after the infant fell out of a moving vehicle, and then someone else struck the child Sunday morning. The mother was making a turn when the child fell out. Police said the driver of that vehicle may not have realized they struck the infant and continued to drive.
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
honknews.com

Tesla’s electric car burst, driver died on the spot

Tesla’s electric car driver died after the vehicle ignited after the accident, according to firefighters at the scene in Clermont County. According to the sender, the crash occurred around 4 pm. Monday morning at Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue. The dispatcher reported that Tesla hit Paul and the driver...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Driver thrown from his car in 3-vehicle Bond Hill crash

BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was seriously injured after he was thrown from his car in a crash in Bond Hill. Police say the driver of a Mazda 5 was turning left onto the Norwood Lateral from Paddock Road Tuesday night. He didn't yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by a Ford F-150.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox11online.com

Crash witnesses rescue driver from burning car

TOWNSHIP OF FARMINGTON (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials are crediting witnesses to a crash with rescuing a driver whose vehicle was on fire. Dispatchers received a report shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday of the crash at the intersection of State Highway 22 and County Highway K in the Township of Farmington.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kusi.com

CHP Officer injured when fleeing driver’s car drags him down freeway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A motorist who had been involved in a predawn collision on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch drove off Monday after being approached by a California Highway Patrol officer, dragging the lawman down the roadway and leaving him injured. The officer reached into the driver’s car to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rocky Mount Telegram

Driver killed when car crashes into house

A 66-year-old man is dead as a result of the vehicle he was driving having struck a residence in the eastern part of the city on Thursday evening, police said. Dennis Heath was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who had been with him, Dennis Dickens, 40, was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Friday in a news release.
NASH COUNTY, NC
wwnytv.com

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers. Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

8-month-old unrestrained baby girl dies after falling out of moving car and being run over

In a heartbreaking, avoidable incident, an 8-month-old girl in Texas died after being hit by a vehicle. According to authorities, the little girl and her three siblings were being driven by their mother in a car when the shocking accident happened. All four kids were reportedly unstrained in the vehicle when one of the doors came open and caused the toddler to fall out of the moving car. She was then struck by a passing vehicle, the impact of which caused fatal injuries that ultimately led to her unfortunate demise.
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
