Driver Uses His Own Car To Slow Down Unconscious Driver

In a heartbreaking, avoidable incident, an 8-month-old girl in Texas died after being hit by a vehicle. According to authorities, the little girl and her three siblings were being driven by their mother in a car when the shocking accident happened. All four kids were reportedly unstrained in the vehicle when one of the doors came open and caused the toddler to fall out of the moving car. She was then struck by a passing vehicle, the impact of which caused fatal injuries that ultimately led to her unfortunate demise.

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO