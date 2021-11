CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) said they arrested a Louisville man early Tuesday morning after he was reportedly driving the wrong way on the interstate. Police said they received 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about a driver going the wrong way on I-265 in Clark County. The caller said a car was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes near the new Lewis and Clark Bridge and I-65.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO