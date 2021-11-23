ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Pick up this 70-inch 4K TV for under $400 this Black Friday

By Richard Baguley
T3.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article$398 for a 70-inch 4K TV? Surely that must be a mistake. Nope, it's just a great deal from Walmart for this Onn UHD TV. It isn't one of the best-known brands, but the specs speak for themselves: this 70-inch TV...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#4k Tv#Uhd Tv#Tv Streaming#K Tv#Onn Uhd Tv#Peacock#Walmart Onn
whathifi.com

Best 55-inch TVs 2021: smart, 4K, HDR and OLED models for every budget

Best 55-inch TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s guide to the best 55-inch 4K TVs you can buy in 2021. Whether you want to step up your home theater experience or simply boost your binge-watching, a 55-inch TV could be just the job. That's because, for many, 55 inches hits the sweet spot between size and price. Ready to pick your next TV? We've cut down our extensive list of the best TVs to bring you a tight edit of the very best 55-inch TVs we've tested.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Black Friday Weekend Deals: Get 4K TVs for Just $230, Google Nest Thermostats for $90

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Black Friday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
gstylemag.com

Which Antenna Channels Can I Watch on My Roku TV?

If you have a Roku TV, then you must probably be aware that apart from using it as a gaming TV and for third-party streaming platforms, you’ll be able to watch antenna channels on it, too. But do you know which antenna channels are accessible? Do you have an idea of the types of content you can access through it?
TV & VIDEOS
NBC4 Columbus

Too many TV streaming services: How many do you need?

(WCMH)–This is the best of times and the worst of times to be a TV viewer as a proliferation of streaming services means more options than ever before. But it’s getting confusing and expensive as well, and many viewers are growing frustrated. Jean Koverman recently decided to cut the cable cord and stream her TV […]
TV SHOWS
T3.com

Black Friday laptop deals: grab a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $200

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. Students hoping to grab a pretty impressive laptop for cheap, here's a deal you cannot pass on. One of the cheapest Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series laptop deals we've seen is happening right now and is easily one of the best Dell Black Friday deals to date.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Discounts on TVs, Cheap Vinyl and Support for Small Businesses

As expected, Amazon is offering a number of Black Friday deals all week long and through Cyber Monday, with top discounts on big screen TVs, headphones, cameras and vacuums. This year, the e-tailer is also doing its part to encourage shopping with small businesses, with a huge promotional push behind the growing number of independent sellers on Amazon.com. The site says customers can shop from thousands of Black Friday deals from small and medium-sized businesses throughout Amazon’s 48-hour Black Friday event, including deals from women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses. Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals here How to Shop Amazon and Small Businesses While...
SMALL BUSINESS
Variety

From Echo Dots to Fire Tablets: The Best Amazon Device Deals to Shop This Black Friday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No one celebrates a Deals Day quite like Amazon. So it’s no surprise that the online retailer has once again pulled out all the stops for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, with particularly good sales on Amazon devices. Basically every Amazon tech gadget on their site is on sale through the weekend: from Echo Dots and Insignia TVs to Fire Tablets and Kindles....
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

These Are the Black Friday Weekend Amazon Device Deals Worth Caring About

It’s Black Friday, and while Amazon should be your one-stop-shop for thousands of deals, the discounts its placed on its own hardware are exceptional. You can get Echo speakers, Fire Tables, Kindles and more at their lowest prices at the year. Related: The Best Amazon Black Friday Weekend Deals These deals are so good that we don’t expect them to last very long, so you should scoop them up now while you’ve got the chance. The Best Amazon Echo Deal Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) deal stands out because it was only released a few months ago. It’s smaller than the Echo Show...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy