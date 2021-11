GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No line, no waiting: That was the common theme around the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids on Black Friday. Early in the morning around 5 a.m., parking lots around the mall and the neighboring stores were mostly empty. At Kohl's, shoppers didn't have to rush in to get in position when the doors opened for Black Friday sales, and the same can be said across the street at Macy's when its doors opened at 6 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO