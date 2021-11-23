ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE News: Becky Lynch On Her Emotional Match With Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest Explains Attack on Shinsuke Nakamura

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch spoke with Ariel Helwani at Survivor Series and discussed her match with Charlotte Flair. You can see the video below, described as...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

Reason Why Charlotte Flair Won’t Be Disciplined By WWE For Becky Lynch Incident

There had been a lot of speculation regarding whether WWE will punish Charlotte Flair after her backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following their championship exchange segment on SmackDown. Flair did work last week’s show. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within WWE is the company...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Shares “Bloody Becky” Photo Ahead Of Charlotte Flair Match

On the 3-year anniversary of the infamous punch from Nia Jax that broke Becky Lynch’s nose, the RAW Women’s Champion posted the “bloody becky” photo on her Twitter account. After Lynch had to withdraw from her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018 her opponent at this year’s Survivor Series, Charlotte, took her place.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Ariel Helwani
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Real-Life Fallout Between Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair

As a guest on The Today Show, The Miz spoke about the differences between his on-screen character and the person off the screen. The former Intercontinental Champion said Mike Mizanin is someone who just enjoys playing with his daughters all day and doesn’t have that egotistical side to himself that The Miz does.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Fires Back At Charlotte Flair On Twitter After Insult On SmackDown

The war of words between “The Queen” and “The Man” continues. Charlotte Flair commented during this week’s Friday Night SmackDown about there being “nothing natural about” Becky Lynch. “My Survivor Series opponent has gone from being the Lasskicker, to The Man, to Becky 2 Belts, to Big Time Becks,” said...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe News#Survivorseries
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Not Happy With Becky Lynch After Her Recent Comments

In an interesting turn of events in the Flair/Lynch saga, it would seem that Ric Flair is getting in on it, he stating that he isn’t at all happy with Becky Lynch’s recent comments. He likewise isn’t happy with her use of ‘The Man’ moniker either. It’s certainly getting ugly...
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's WWE stint was short but thrilling. Her last appearance in the ring dates back to WrestleMania 35 when she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch (Charlotte Flair was also involved in her match). The Irish superstar defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first all-female main...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Charlotte Flair Backstage After Becky Lynch Match At WWE Survivor Series

WWE.com has released 74 behind-the-scenes photos from last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. One of the photos is of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returning to gorilla position – with a huge smile on her face – after her match against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
WWE
ComicBook

Becky Lynch Brought To Tears in WWE Survivor Series Post Match Interview

Becky Lynch was interviewed by WWE's social media team shortly after her victory against Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. "Big Time Becks" pulled off the victory against her old rival after an incredibly brutal match, culminating in her using the bottom rope as leverage to keep "The Queen" rolled up for a three count. Lynch became incredibly emotional during her promo, saying, "Even watching the video packages I got a little emotional because... to see where we came from to where we are now and the hatred there, the hatred going out there, it's so sad, you know? That's somebody that I loved so much, that I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now, I just wanted to rip her apart out there.
WWE
CinemaBlend

After WWE's Charlotte Flair Defended Her Locker Room Confidence, Becky Lynch Called B.S.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch aren’t on good terms, both from a kayfabe character and real-life perspective. Weeks after the two WWE superstars had a backstage altercation that has kept fans curious, the Women’s champions of SmackDown and Raw will go head-to-head at Survivor Series in what could be one of the must-see matches of the year. The anticipation is only building, as Lynch recently caught wind of Flair’s justification for her alleged behavior backstage, and decided to call bullshit on the way her coworker went about presenting her recent comments.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Talks Losing It On Charlotte Flair During Backstage Confrontation

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a real-life confrontation behind the scenes after a segment on SmackDown didn’t turn out as planned. Flair pulled back on her title hen giving it to The Man, something she was never told to do. This resulted in quite a stir. While appearing on...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy