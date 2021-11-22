ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police, postal service recover $13,000 sent from Kansas to Texas

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BELOIT —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam and have recovered $13,000 in cash. On November 19, police received a report of a scam that...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

KHP: Pedestrian killed while running on Kan. highway

SUMNER COUNTY — A 65-year-old Kansas pedestrian was killed in an accident Friday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP reported Chuck E. Flynn, 65, was running southbound at 6:30 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Challenger driven by Nicholas James Hyde, 23, Wellington, which was eastbound on U.S. Highway 160.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

One critically injured, others displaced after Kan. apartment fire

WICHITA (AP) — Authorities say a fire at the Broadmoor at Chelsea apartments in north Wichita critically injured one person and displaced every resident in the complex. Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow says crews responding to an emergency call just before 6 p.m. Friday from a resident found heavy fire showing in the middle of the 12-unit complex.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Beloit, KS
Beloit, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Great Bend Post

Troopers seize 78 pounds of marijuana in stop in western Neb.

KIMBALL, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 1 p.m. MT Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Hyundai Elantra speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80, near Kimball. During the traffic stop the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
Great Bend Post

KHP: Two hospitalized after NW Kan. head-on collision

THOMAS COUNTY — An 18-year-old was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after a crash in Thomas County just before 10 a.m. on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Dodge pickup was eastbound on County Road E just east of U.S. 83, and a 2018 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on County Road E when the two vehicles collided for an undetermined reason.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Police#United States Currency
Great Bend Post

Arnberger supports new Kansas COVID-19 law

Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill on Tuesday which allows Kansas workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 mandates and provide unemployment benefits to people fired for refusing the shots. The bill was overwhelmingly approved by state lawmakers during a special legislative session on Monday. State Representative Tory Arnberger who...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Free training for Kansas produce growers set for early 2022

MANHATTAN – A series of online and in-person workshops scheduled for early 2022 will help Kansas growers sell safer produce while also opening new opportunities to sell their goods, said a Kansas State University food safety specialist. Londa Nwadike, who holds a joint extension appointment with K-State and the University...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas man pleads guilty to income tax fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return. According to court documents, Randall Brammell, 65, of Berryton owned and operated Brammell Construction Company and Lawn Mowing. He pleaded guilty to submitting a false 2016 income tax return to the Internal Revenue Service after failing to inform his tax preparer about a substantial number of business checks made out to him personally that he cashed instead of depositing into his business bank account. As a result, the gross income of his business that year was underreported by $139,918.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Great Bend Post

Wood-burning furnace blamed for Kansas house fire

SALINA — An outdoor wood-burning furnace is being blamed for a house fire east of Salina early Tuesday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said Wednesday that deputies and firefighters from Rural Fire District No. 5 were dispatched at 5:02 a.m. to a house fire at 2708 S. Holmes Road. The owner of the house, Dustin Vance, 42, awoke to smoke in the house and called 911.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Police: Kan. teen punched man after being caught in van

SALINA — A Salina teen was arrested on multiple requested charges that included theft and battery after an alleged incident Tuesday afternoon in central Salina. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Sunset Drive for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Lucas Bolen, 18, Salina, being held down by two people, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas health official: COVID cases rising ahead of holiday

TOPEKA (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings. Nielsen said the state is...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

75-year-old Kan. man arrested on suspicion of rape, indecent liberties

SALINA — A 75-year-old Salina man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants that included rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Wednesday morning that Larry James Gregg, 75, Salina, was arrested on multiple warrants connected to a case from September in which two females, ages 14 and 18, reported Gregg had allegedly sexually assaulted them. The two, who are related to Gregg, reported that the alleged incidents took place in Salina seven to 10 years ago, Forrester said.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy