For the next several days, we will be featuring cities in West Virginia offering a drive-thru holiday lights experience in 2021. Today, we showcase Fairmont’s Celebration of Lights, featuring more than 500 light displays over a 1.3-mile stretch at Morris Park. The display runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 28, 2021, with walker nights every Wednesday. It’s closed on Dec. 24 and 25 for the Christmas holiday. Entry costs $10 per car, $30 per bus, and $5 per person of walker nights with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO