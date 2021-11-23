ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell files legal claim with United Nations over her treatment in jail days before her trial is due to begin

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G9Nx_0d4Niddf00

Ghislaine Maxwell ’s family has filed a legal claim with the United Nations to try and get her released from prison ahead of her pending sex trafficking trial.

Judges have denied Ms Maxwell bail on at least four occasions amid her complaints about the conditions she is kept in at a New York prison.

The petition to the the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was filed by international criminal lawyers François Zimeray and Jessica Finelle on behalf of Ms Maxwell’s three sisters and three brothers, according to The New York Post .

The lawyers state that Ms Maxwell’s conditions inside the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn are “abnormally rigorous.”

It asks the UN to call on the US government to release Jefrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and for an investigation into her “arbitrary detention.”

Ms Maxwell is accused of finding underage girls for Epstein to abuse from 1994 through 2004.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her and is set to go on trial next week,

“She is awakened constantly at night and has been subjected, for the 500+ days of her detention, to a ‘suicide watch’ – completely inappropriate in the case of a non-suicidal person – involving a flashlight shone every 15 minutes on her face to check that she is breathing, literally preventing her from sleeping,” the petition states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbsyC_0d4Niddf00

It says that she has claimed to have been inappropriately touched by guards during regular daily searches.

The petition also claims that Ms Maxwell will be unable to get a fair trial.

“Ghislaine Maxwell has been the subject of sustained and overwhelming media coverage, aimed at presenting her as the accomplice to the crimes alleged against Jeffrey Epstein, to the point that the certainty of her guilt is seen as clear-cut before any trial has taken place,” the petition adds.

“US Justice has not sought to resist or counter the extreme emotion of public opinion in this case as is its duty, and nor has it seized each and every opportunity to remind everyone that Ms Maxwell is presumed innocent or to enable her to respond and prepare for her trial freely and with dignity.”

Epstein killed himself in a New York prison cell in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking.

Ms Maxwell was arrested at a luxurious home in New Hampshire in July 2020 and has been in custody ever since, with judges ruling that she remains a flight risk.

Comments / 51

Rhonda Burnside
4d ago

She deserves everything she gets. everyone that messes with child should be hung in front of there parents and siblings. she should be lucky she is alive ( for now). This is about her not the others they will caught and found. God knows as well

Reply(1)
10
Just ones opinion
3d ago

People that do illegal things to end up in jail thinking they will be in a townhouse or luxury dwelling. It is jail, same jail for everyone. No privilege there

Reply
6
~Ang~
3d ago

I’m sure her treatment is a lot better than those poor girls trapped on an island with a bunch of sexual predators. 🤬

Reply
9
WCAX

Judge vets potential jurors for Ghislaine Maxwell trial

NEW YORK (AP) - Prospective jurors got their first glimpse of a British socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women when a judge began questioning them individually. Wearing a black suit, Ghislaine Maxwell hugged her lawyers when she entered the courtroom Tuesday and briefly sketched a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell's family appeals to U.N. for help to get her out on bail

Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings have filed a complaint with the United Nations, saying her pretrial detention is an act of “unprecedented discrimination” and accusing U.S. authorities of trampling the “narrow line between justice and revenge.”. Maxwell, who is being held without bail ahead of her federal trial in New York City,...
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

New documents shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's time in jail

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein denied having suicidal thoughts before apparently hanging himself, though prison staff had observed signs of worrying behavior, according to newly released prison documents. Epstein, who committed suicide by hanging in prison two years ago, denied being suicidal. The recent documents from the Federal Bureau of Prisons...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Opens a New Chapter in Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Saga

For those following the Jeffrey Epstein story, the past two years have felt like driving around a curve that never ends. Answers to the key questions at the heart of the vast scandal have seemed tantalizingly close and frustratingly out of reach. How did the late pedophile earn his estimated half-billion-dollar fortune? Which powerful men participated in his sex-trafficking ring? What about all those surveillance videos from inside his homes? On November 29, lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. For Epstein’s victims, it will be an opportunity for justice long denied. For the rest of us, it may be our best and last chance to unravel the Epstein enigma.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Brother says alleged abuser’s ‘over-hyped’ trial is ‘designed to break her’

The brother of alleged child sex trafficker and abuser Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed her trial is a spectacle that has been ‘cobbled together’ to ‘break’ his sister.Speaking to the Associated Press, Ian Maxwell – who has defended his sister before – complained that she was being held accountable for charges that would have been brought against Jeffrey Epstein had he not taken his own life in prison in 2019.In his interview, Mr Maxwell complained that the case is “the most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt. This is designed to break her; I can't see any other way...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
bloomberglaw.com

Judge in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Nominated to Second Circuit (1)

White House announcement comes swiftly after Schumer recommendation. Biden also announced plans to nominate his first circuit pick in a red state. The district judge presiding over Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial was one of two planned circuit court nominees President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, teeing her up for possible elevation to the New York-based appeals court while she oversees the high-profile trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Jeffrey Epstein Denied Wanting to Kill Himself Days Before Killing Himself

Jeffrey Epstein claimed he was not suicidal days before killing himself, according to a new trove of documents obtained by The New York Times. The Bureau of Prisons documents, which were not previously public, include notes and reports from doctors and fellow inmates that offer a new look at the 36 days Epstein spent in the Metropolitan Correctional Center following his July 2019 arrest on charges of sex trafficking involving minors. There’s reportedly nothing in the documents that lends credence to conspiracy theories suggesting Epstein did not die by suicide. Instead, they offer a glimpse at Epstein’s mindset during his incarceration...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

