ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma RB pledge Raleek Brown says he's locked in to his commitment

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

LOOK: Lincoln Riley gets an influx of interesting new Twitter followers

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has said he has no intention to leave Norman. But as of Friday, Riley has some notable new followers from a different blue blood. LSU basketball coach Will Wade, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and several LSU football commits have followed the current Sooners head coach on Twitter.
INTERNET
On3.com

Ole Miss coaches watching LSU quarterback commit Walker Howard

Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More four-star quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard had some extra fans Friday in the form of Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby. Howard is playing in a state playoff game against Thibodaux (La.) E.D. White. The Rebels jumped in on the recruiting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian: Texas 'needs to find edge' in 2022

Steve Sarkisian was thrown into the fire, expected to suddenly cast his magic on a Texas Longhorns football program that hasn’t lived up to expectations for the last decade. While Friday’s much-needed win over Kansas State provides fans hope for the future, it’s difficult to figure out how exactly it all went wrong this season.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

2023 four-star OL Heath Ozaeta reacts to Utah offer

On his first visit to Utah, Snoqualmie (Wash.) Mount Si offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta picked up an offer from the Utes. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior checks in at No. 285 in the On300 rankings, and the new offer was presented by offensive line coach Jim Harding before the Utes beat Colorado 28-13.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

TCU hires SMU head coach Sonny Dykes as Gary Patterson’s successor

The TCU Horned Frogs are hiring SMU head coach Sonny Dykes to replace long-time head coach Gary Patterson, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed on Friday. Less than 30 days removed from the split with Patterson, Horned Frogs athletics director Jeremiah Donati went just 35 miles down the road to Dallas to pick up his new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calif#American Football#The Oklahoma Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Patience starting to run thin with head coach Mack Brown at UNC

This season has been disappointing for the North Carolina Tar Heels. North Carolina came into the season with a preseason top ten ranking, and the Tar Heels have simply not lived up to those massive expectations. After a season-ending loss to NC State on Friday, a disappointing regular season is in the books for UNC and head coach Mack Brown. Some in the media are even questioning whether or not Brown was a good hire for the Tar Heels.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Evan Neal narrates Alabama hype video for Iron Bowl

Alabama football released a hype video via Twitter ahead of its annual Iron Bowl meeting with Auburn on Saturday. Following what has been a tradition this season, the Crimson Tide had a current player serve as the narrator for the video. Junior offensive lineman Evan Neal earned the honors this...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Report: Sonny Dykes TCU staff nearly complete

Friday night, reports surfaced that Sonny Dykes had accepted TCU’s offer to become head coach. Shortly thereafter, we learned who’s leaving SMU with him. Four Mustangs coaches — running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples, wide receiver coach David Gru, defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and strengh and conditioning coach Kaz Kazada — are following Dykes to TCU, according to a report 247Sports’ Jeremy Clark.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star wideout Armani Winfield decommits from Texas

Lewisville (Texas) four-star wideout Armani Winfield has decommitted from Texas. “After careful consideration as a student athlete, I will be (decommitting) from the University of Texas,” Winfield wrote Friday. “I will announce my college decision (on) signing day. Winfield was the first player to commit to the Longhorns after Steve...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

2023 three-star TE Dorian Thomas commits to Oregon State

Dorian Thomas is a 2023 tight end out of Kent (Wash.) Kentridge. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior has a handful of early offers, and one is from Oregon State. He has committed to Jonathan Smith and the Beavers. “Oregon State offered me over the summer, I have visited four times, and...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Details emerge on how SMU players learned of Sonny Dykes departure

SMU Mustangs’ head coach Sonny Dykes has officially accepted an offer to coach at rival TCU. As the news made the rounds, a group close to Dykes found out the news the hard way. Instead of hearing it directly from the coach himself, players, coaches and other staff members found out via social media, while getting on the bus to head to the team hotel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy