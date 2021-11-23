Oklahoma RB pledge Raleek Brown says he's locked in to his commitment

This season has been disappointing for the North Carolina Tar Heels. North Carolina came into the season with a preseason top ten ranking, and the Tar Heels have simply not lived up to those massive expectations. After a season-ending loss to NC State on Friday, a disappointing regular season is in the books for UNC and head coach Mack Brown. Some in the media are even questioning whether or not Brown was a good hire for the Tar Heels.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO