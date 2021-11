CARBONDALE — SIU's football team knows how to go on the road and get a playoff win, and has been known to pull out all the stops to do it. The Salukis picked off two Weber State passes in the end zone, got two touchdown passes from former quarterback Stone Labanowitz, and got another one from kicker Nico Gualdoni in their 34-31 win at third-ranked Weber State in the spring. Gualdoni took the ball on a fake extra-point attempt and found a wide-open Cole Steward in the left corner of the end zone for a touchdown that stunned the Wildcats. Steward nearly wasn't at the game after testing positive for COVID-19, but the tight end was able to get two negative tests in a row and got to Utah in time for kickoff. The win was SIU's first road playoff win since knocking off Eastern Illinois in Charleston in 2005.

