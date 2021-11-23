ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Diego Maradona: Cuban woman alleges footballer raped her when she was 16

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gchf_0d4NiTlH00
Mavys Álvarez shows photographs of her with Diego Maradona in Havana at the end of a press conference in Buenos Aires.

Mavys Álvarez, a Cuban woman who had a relationship with the late footballer Diego Maradona two decades ago, has alleged the Argentine player raped her when she was a teenager and “stolen her childhood”.

Álvarez, now 37, gave testimony last week to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court that is investigating her allegations of trafficking against Maradona’s former entourage, linked to events when she was 16.

Maradona, widely considered one of the game’s greatest ever players, died in November last year. The complaint relates to a journey Álvarez took to Argentina with Maradona in 2001, when he was around 40 and she was 16. Álvarez said that she first met the football star shortly before the trip, when he was in Cuba to undergo drug addiction treatment.

At a news conference in Buenos Aires, Álvarez alleged Maradona had raped her in the clinic in Havana where he was staying, while her mother was in the next room.

“He covers my mouth, he rapes me, I don’t want to think about it too much,” Álvarez said. “I stopped being a girl, all my innocence was stolen from me. It’s hard. You stop living the innocent things that a girl of that age has to experience.”

Matias Morla, Maradona’s lawyer before his death, did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not identify other legal representatives for Maradona in the case. Álvarez has previously described the relationship in media interviews as consensual, but also said that Maradona had at least on one occasion forced himself upon her.

She said that her family had only allowed a relationship with the star to happen, despite the large age gap, because of Maradona’s friendship with the late Cuban president Fidel Castro.

“My family would never have accepted it if the Cuban government had not been involved,” she said. “They were forced in another way to accept a relationship that was not good for them, or for anyone.”

Cuba’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Álvarez said she had filed the complaint “in order to help all women, all victims of trafficking, of crime,” she said. “To be able to help them in whatever way I can. That’s my idea.”

She said it was hard to be back in Argentina, where Maradona remains a hero to many. “It’s hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, he is an idol and at the same time everything I remember about him as a person feels ugly,” she said.

