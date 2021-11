Hyper-personalized social media is an echo chamber. I finally caved last spring. After months of nagging from friends, COVID-19-induced boredom, and irritation at not understanding that dizzyingly complicated hand dance everyone seemed to know how to do, I downloaded TikTok. Now guides on how to cook dandelions, Dr. Doofenshmirtz cosplays, and ukulele tutorials—I don’t own a ukulele—eat up hours upon hours of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. This may sound like Stockholm syndrome to the uninitiated, but the algorithm that governs one’s For You Page (FYP)—a bottomless stream of video content that identifies and adjusts to the user’s preferences over time—is well-known for its unsettling accuracy. It’s just uncanny enough to make you think, “what in the Black Mirror is going on?”

