Ryanair drops London stock listing

London stocks closed higher for the fourth consecutive day as hospitality and retail firms helped continue the winning streak.Sentiment across Europe was also generally more optimistic as recent concerns over the potential for further Covid restrictions appeared settled.London trading was boosted by strong retail figures from the latest Confederation for British Industry (CBI) retail survey as well as upbeat notes for a number of hospitality and leisure firms including Whitbread and InterContinental Hotels Group.The FTSE 100 closed up 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher, at 7,310.37p on Thursday.The other major European markets also appeared to benefit from European Commission president Von...
