Ryanair drops London stock listing

The EU has welcomed London’s “change in tone” in post-Brexit discussions, as the sides attempt to resolve a dispute on the Northern Ireland protocol.Speaking remotely at an event organised by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University, EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that he hoped the British government’s new rhetoric would be matched by action. “I notice and welcome a recent change in tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words,” he said. The ongoing row concerns trade friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the role of...

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO