ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valorant Champions anthem ‘Die for You’ has finally dropped

theloadout.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has shown once again that Riot Games can do lots of things aside from making videogames really well, with its music team in particular showing why it’s one of the best in the game right now. Netflix series Arcane was a smash hit, as was its absolute banger of a...

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

VALORANT Champions 2021 Skins Officially Revealed

VALORANT Champions 2021 is coming up very soon and with it, Riot Games are ready to push it as much as possible. The first-ever VALORANT Champions theme came out in “Die For You” and now it seems the exclusive skins that have been getting teased are next. In a leak, the VALORANT Champions 2021 Skins were revealed and they are looking great. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2021 skins.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Champions 2021: How to Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Schedule, Prize Pool

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first real global competitive circuit of Riot Game’s newest creation. As Valorant amassed astonishing success within the video game industry, and especially among the esports community, there is no better way to celebrate its popularity than by holding a competition to find the greatest champion among all Valorant players.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Riot responds to player backlash over Valorant Champions Skin easter egg

While a special easter egg with Valorant’s new Champions Skin bundle has come under fire for being “too slow,” developers at Riot Games have already addressed the criticism and explained how the unique function was designed. With every new bundle in the Valorant store comes an entirely unique finisher. From...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Valorant Champions 2021 Skins: Price Breakdown

The Valorant Champions 2021 skins recently dropped at a price point of 6,263 VP for the whole bundle and slightly cheaper prices for individual skins and cards. Keep reading to check out an entire price breakdown on everything in Valorant's Champions 2021 skin bundle. Valorant Champions 2021 Skins: Price Breakdown.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shinoda
firstsportz.com

Valorant Champions Berlin Groups and Format

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. This event will feature teams all around the world who grinded the game the whole year and earned circuit points to ultimately qualify for the VCT Valorant Champions. VCT Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. After Masters Stage...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

VALORANT Champions: 4 Groups and Tournament Schedule Revealed

The 4 Groups for the first-ever VALORANT Champions have been announced!. The first-ever VALORANT Champions is right around the corner. The biggest VALORANT tournament of the year will take place in Berlin, Germany this December, where 16 of the world's best teams will be competing for the championship title and prize money. This will be the final event of the 2021 VCT season, and it's the event all teams have been working towards throughout the year.
VIDEO GAMES
indieisnotagenre.com

Sea Girls drop new anthemic single ‘Hometown’

Fresh from their sold out UK tour, Sea Girls today reveal their brand new single Hometown. Having recently announced their new album Homesick for January 14th, Hometown is the third track to be lifted from the new album and follows on from recent singles Again, Again and Sick. Hometown was...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Electronic Music#Music Hall#Riot Games#Split S B Site#Brimstone#Sheriff#Valorant Champions Tour#Vp
theloadout.com

Valorant devs planned to launch the game without a ranked mode

Climbing the Valorant ranks is at the core of Riot Games’ first-person shooter. When the game launched in June 2020, players had to wait three weeks for a ranked mode to be added to the game, despite its appearance in Valorant’s closed beta. Those three weeks have been long forgotten now that Valorant is well over a year old – however, Riot’s initial plans for the competitive FPS would’ve seen players waiting much longer than that, according to the game’s executive producer Anna Donlon.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

GRID Legends release date, gameplay, features, and more

Want to know when the GRID Legends release date is? Want to know more about the gameplay on offer in this new game? Well, ahead of the game’s release a fair bit of information has come out about Codemasters’ latest racing game and we have taken the time to compile it all here.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

League of Legends star Bjergsen’s Team Liquid announcement video leaked

A leaked announcement video has all but confirmed that former Team SoloMid League of Legends icon Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg will be playing with Team Liquid for the 2022 LCS season. The news follows October’s announcement that the player would be parting ways with TSM after eight years with the North American giant.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Save big on top PS5 games with up to 58% off Far Cry 6, Deathloop and more

2021 has been a banger of a year for PS5 games, with a number of excellent PlayStation Studios titles being supported by great third-party exclusives, including Deathloop and Final Fantasy VII Remake. Well, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend you can now save big on some of the best games from 2021’s list of titles.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Valorant
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Addresses Saweetie Dating Rumors

New York, NY – Lil Baby is shooting down a rumor he’s romantically linked to “ICY GRL” rapper Saweetie. On Thursday (November 25), Hollywood Unlocked claimed a source exclusively told them the purported couple was seen at a Chanel store in New York City. According to the source, Lil Baby...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
995qyk.com

News Channel 8 Reporter Reveals Why She’s Been Absent From TV

News Channel 8 Reporter reveals why she has been absent from TV. When a reporter has been away for a while, sometimes it’s because they’ve changed jobs. This one explains why she’s been missing, and we’re wishing her the best!. Melanie Michael’s bio on the News Channel 8 website tells...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy