ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Save 30% on this PS5 DualSense charging station ahead of Black Friday

theloadout.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, like us, you are planning on showing your family the wonders of the PS5 DualSense controller this holiday, you are going to want to make sure you are properly prepared for the hours of gaming that will take place at the end of...

www.theloadout.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

Amazon Black Friday PS5 Restock Information

Black Friday is almost upon us and for fans that are looking to get their hands on the PS5 will have to look elsewhere instead of Amazon. Amazon will not be offering PS5 restock at the moment, but they do have a ton of the other great deals in the video game world.
FIFA
Digital Trends

Will Best Buy have the PS5 in stock on Black Friday?

Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to find this year, and with all the Black Friday and holiday events going on, that’s sure to continue for some time. If you want to snag one, you have to stay vigilant and constantly check restock tools to not only see what retailers have bundles or offers available, but also which stores have consoles on the shelves and ready to sell. While there are some amazing Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, the PS5 is not included in any of them. That leaves many wondering, will Best Buy even have the PS5 in stock for Black Friday? The truth is, we don’t know, and there may not even be a way to know for sure. It’s possible there will be a small restock, but Best Buy hasn’t officially announced anything.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Will there be PS5 deals on Black Friday?

This year's Black Friday PS5 deals are nearly upon us, but will there be any discounts worth shouting about in 2021? If you've already got a console, then there certainly will be. However, those holding out for the kinds of bundles and price cuts that we might have seen on the previous generation a couple of years ago shouldn't get too excited.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dualsense#Black Friday#Fully Charged#Charging Station#Playstation Black
PlayStation LifeStyle

Razer Announces Wireless PS5 Headset and Quick Charging DualSense Controller Stand

Razer has announced a new dual wireless headset for the PS5, as well as a new line of quick-charging stands for the DualSense controller. The Razer Kaira wireless headset also has a Pro variety that comes with RGB lights, longer battery life, and improved drivers. Both the controller stand and Razer Kaira are immediately available for purchase. The Razer Kaira Pro will be available for preorder starting November 30, 2021, shipping sometime in December 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Save 36% on this PS5-compatible WD Black NVMe SSD

Are you running out of space on your trusty PlayStation 5 already? Sick of transferring your old games onto a battered old hard drive? Well, we might have the solution to your woes thanks to some nifty early Black Friday deals on Amazon. Right now, Amazon US and UK has...
ELECTRONICS
FanSided

PS5: Walmart Black Friday sale to feature PlayStation 5 console

If you’re in the hunt for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season, you’re definitely not alone. Limited supply due to the chip shortage and incredibly high demand means the PS5 will be hard to come by. And to date, we’ve seen very few retailers advertise having Sony’s console available for the big shopping day.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
GamesRadar+

This year's Black Friday PS Plus deals have landed - save up to 34% in early PS5 sales

PS Plus deals are exploding in this weekend's early Black Friday PS5 deals, with heavy discounts in both the US and UK. Stateside you'll find a $20 saving on a 12 month membership (now $39.99, was $59.99) at Best Buy and in the UK, Amazon has cut 34% off the same subscription leaving us with a £32.99 price (was £49.99). Grabbing any PS Plus deals, particularly on annual memberships, always feels like a win, as that £50 up-front cost can feel quite steep.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker Latest Update: Check Stock Ahead Of Black Friday

The PS5 has passed its first birthday, but despite impressive sales numbers, the console remains scarce. You've never been able to walk in a store and find one on shelves, and online stock is almost always sold out. With the holiday season upon us, demand for the PS5 will only go up as it gets added to a flurry of wishlists. It may be quite difficult to find a PS5 or PS5 Digital in time for the holidays, but it won't be impossible.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

PlayStation announces Black Friday sale with discounts on recent PS5 releases

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced its plans for Black Friday 2021and they include PlayStation Store discounts on some fairly recent releases for PS4 and PS5. In an official PlayStation Blog post, Chris Howe, the Group Manager for Content Lifecycle Marketing at SIE confirmed that PlayStation’s Black Friday deals will begin on November 19 at midnight local time, with “great deals” and “deep discounts” to be expected on “a variety of titles on the PlayStation Store”.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

PS5 devs on how DualSense captured the "mystery and magic" of a new generation

DualSense has defined the first year of PS5. Of all of the innovations that Sony was striving to introduce with its new generation console – 3D Audio, the ultra-high speed SSD, and everything in between – it was the overhauled controller that presented the greatest question mark. How would such a drastic redesign of the DualShock 4 be perceived by players, given how little PlayStation controllers have changed over the last two decades, and could something as simple sounding as improved rumble functionality really heighten our sense of immersion in virtual worlds?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday 4K TV Deals: Save Big On OLED TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X

While Black Friday offers an opportunity to save on a wide variety of products, there's no doubt that doorbuster TV deals remain one of the most desired items on offer. With the sales bonanza around the corner, we've rounded up the best Black Friday TV deals so far. We've included a range of TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, and budget-friendly brands. Whether you're looking for a gorgeous OLED display for your PS5 or Xbox Series X or a massive but reasonably priced 4K TV, this list has a bit of everything. We'll continue to update this list with more Black Friday 4K TV deals as they go live.
SHOPPING
IGN

Black Friday PS5 SSD Deals: Expand Your PlayStation 5 Storage and Save

While it remains to be seen whether or not you'll be able to get a PS5 for Black Friday, for those of you already in possession of Sony's super hot console, you can expand your storage and save some money while you're at it with these PlayStation 5-compatible M.2 SSD sales happening right now.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy