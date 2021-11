The Pennsylvania state House voted on Tuesday to halt a plan by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to add tolls to nine bridges across the state. Senate Bill 382, authored by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-35), would shut down the current plan to put tolls on the bridges, including four on Interstate 80. The bill passed with partisan support and now returns to the Senate for concurrence after being amended in the House.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO