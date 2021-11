LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Louisville Police Department arrested three people in connection to a shooting at a convenience store earlier this month. Deanquis Phillips, Issac Eliand, and 17-year-old Yatavious Morris are accused of shooting at each other at the store parking lot on November 10th. A second juvenile has also been charged. Police say one suspect was grazed in the head and treated at a local hospital. During the incident, 2 employees were inside the store and multiple and vehicles were shot and damaged. 17-year-old Yatavious Morris will be charged as an adult. Louisville Police are not releasing the name of the second juvenile arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

LOUISVILLE, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO