‘MacGruber’ Peacock Series Reveals Release Date, Teaser Trailer

As we prepare for the This Is Us season 6 premiere on NBC January 4, why not get another look at where things are going?. Yesterday, we put the focus firmly on Sterling K. Brown and his character of Randall Pearson. Now, we’re moving over to his sister in Chrissy Metz’s Kate. At the end of season 5, we had quite possibly the biggest stunner in years courtesy of Kate’s second wedding. Not only did we learn that she was splitting up with Toby, but that she was saying “I do” to Phillip, her boss who to date, has been little other than a curmudgeon. He has realized that there is a lot more to Kate beyond his first impression, and maybe there is a little more he will uncover now over time.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO