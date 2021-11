Indiana beat St. John’s Wednesday night in a game they would have found a way to lose during the previous four seasons. The particulars aren’t nearly as interesting as the overall feel of the game. Yes, Jordan Geronimo‘s seven points and five rebounds in eight minutes were crucial. Yes, Khristian Lander‘s six minutes spelling the foul-ridden Xavier Johnson and ineffective Rob Phinisee helped set IU up for the win. Yes, Tamar Bates was very competent for a freshmen playing against grown men for the first time. Yes, Trayce Jackson-Davis is a double-double machine.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO