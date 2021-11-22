ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/22)

kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Monday, Nov. 22nd, 5:30 A.M....

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnet5

FORECAST: More Snow

CLEVELAND — The cold air and wintry weather is here and will linger for several days. We will see repeated rounds of wintry weather through early next week. The next round started early Sunday afternoon and the lake effect snow machine gets fired up as well tonight and tomorrow morning. Additional accumulation is likely and will continue into early Monday. Snow squalls and bursts with high snowfall rates are possible and could impact travel.
CLEVELAND, OH
kptv.com

Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/28)

FOX 12 FORECAST - WARM FOR LATE NOVEMBER, TURNING WET TONIGHT!. Sunday, Nov. 28th, 4:15 A.M. Our weather really warmed up on Saturday. We ended up tying a record high temperature at PDX for November 27th, topping out at 63 degrees. That occurred around 9:00 P.M., and the mild weather caused us to break a record high just after midnight for November 28th. We’ve already achieved a high temp of 62 degrees, which breaks the previous record for today’s date by 3 degrees. Expect temps to be in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise, and we should climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Rain will stay north of us almost all day long, with some breaks in the clouds expected from the metro area southward. By this evening, a cold front will drive the rain southward over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. There will be periods of heavy rain tonight and Monday morning. By the late morning, the cold front should push most of the rain south and east of the metro area. Expect high temps to range between the mid to upper 50s on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Thanksgiving
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - WARM FOR LATE NOVEMBER, TURNING WET TONIGHT!

Sunday, Nov. 28th, 4:15 A.M. Our weather really warmed up on Saturday. We ended up tying a record high temperature at PDX for November 27th, topping out at 63 degrees. That occurred around 9:00 P.M., and the mild weather caused us to break a record high just after midnight for November 28th. We’ve already achieved a high temp of 62 degrees, which breaks the previous record for today’s date by 3 degrees. Expect temps to be in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise, and we should climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Rain will stay north of us almost all day long, with some breaks in the clouds expected from the metro area southward. By this evening, a cold front will drive the rain southward over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. There will be periods of heavy rain tonight and Monday morning. By the late morning, the cold front should push most of the rain south and east of the metro area. Expect high temps to range between the mid to upper 50s on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - RAIN TONIGHT, THEN MAINLY DRY WORK WEEK AHEAD

Sunday, Nov. 28th, 6:00 P.M. Portland hit 63 degrees this afternoon, setting a new record high temperature for November 28th. It was a warm day across the region with mid-upper 60s even in the high desert of Central Oregon. This evening a cold front will send rain southward over southwest...
PORTLAND, OR
crossroadstoday.com

Sunday Evening Weather (11/28) Warming Trend to Begin

Tonight: Clearing skies. Areas of fog possible. Cold. Low: 43. Winds: N 5 mph. Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70. Winds: N 5 mph. Extended forecast: Tuesday through Sunday. Highs 70’s to ear 80, lows 50’s and 60’s. Partly cloudy skies. Rain chances Friday through Sunday. Synopsis: Yesterdays rainfall is...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny, Breezy With Seasonable Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph. Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s. November 28 Normal- 43 Saturday- 42 Today- 41 Sunrise- 6:57am Forecast Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41 Tonight- partly cloudy and 25 Monday- some light snow and rain, 43 Sunny breezy Sunday Sunny & Seasonable
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy