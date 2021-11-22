Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/22)

FOX 12 FORECAST - WARM FOR LATE NOVEMBER, TURNING WET TONIGHT!. Sunday, Nov. 28th, 4:15 A.M. Our weather really warmed up on Saturday. We ended up tying a record high temperature at PDX for November 27th, topping out at 63 degrees. That occurred around 9:00 P.M., and the mild weather caused us to break a record high just after midnight for November 28th. We’ve already achieved a high temp of 62 degrees, which breaks the previous record for today’s date by 3 degrees. Expect temps to be in the mid to upper 50s at sunrise, and we should climb into the low 60s this afternoon. Rain will stay north of us almost all day long, with some breaks in the clouds expected from the metro area southward. By this evening, a cold front will drive the rain southward over southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. There will be periods of heavy rain tonight and Monday morning. By the late morning, the cold front should push most of the rain south and east of the metro area. Expect high temps to range between the mid to upper 50s on Monday.

