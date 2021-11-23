Jury convicts Big Red Dealerships owners of wire fraud conspiracy, other financial crimes

FORMER METRO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EMPLOYEE PLEADS GUILTY TO PRODUCING CHILD PORNOGRAPHY USING A STUDENT AND TO POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On Friday, Nov. 19, a federal jury convicted Bobby Chris Mayes, 49, Charles Gooch, 63 and Courtney Wells, 36, all residents of Norman, of multiple counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, issued forged securities and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

On Sept. 16, 2020, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging that from Jan. 2014 to March 2019, Mayes, Gooch and Wells used their positions as co-owners of the Big Red Dealerships to engage in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud in which they sought to obtain millions of dollars of loan proceeds. The indictment further alleged that the defendants made materially false statements and omissions to lenders about the type, source and amount of borrowers’ down payments or vehicle trade-ins and bribed at least one loan officer.

The trial began on Nov. 2, 2021 before Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot and the federal jury returned its verdict on Friday, Nov. 19.

At trial, the jury heard testimony that the Big Red Dealerships used advertisements to target potential customers with poor credit and that the three co-owners fraudulently induced lenders to approve loans for such customers by documenting that the customers provided cash down payments and/or trade-in vehicles when that was false.

Twelve different Big Red Dealership customers testified about their experiences buying cars at the Big Red Dealerships, along with several former employees and representatives of several lenders.

In some circumstances, the purported cash down payment was untrue and the Big Red Dealerships referred to those cash down payments as “King Cash” on internal documents.

The jury also heard testimony that in late 2014, one lender discovered these fake cash down payments, and Mayes emailed threats to the CEO of that lender in an effort to stop further investigation into Big Red Dealerships.

Evidence at trial also showed that from February 2015 until late 2017, the Big Red Dealerships continued to document fake cash down payments for lenders. During that time period, for at least 519 customers, the down payment was based on a pawned item provided to Norm Pawn & Gun, a pawn shop owned by Gooch and located in a building owned by Mayes, but this business was never opened and had no employees.

After loan proceeds were received from lenders, Big Red Dealership employees generated checks to the customers, forged the customers’ signatures on the backs, deposited the checks in Big Red Dealership accounts and fully reimbursed Norman Pawn & Gun for the purported down payments.

Additionally, the jury heard that Big Red Dealerships falsely documented vehicle trade-ins for lenders to approve loans.

On at least 542 occasions, the vehicle was never provided to the Big Red Dealerships and a separate transaction was documented — unbeknownst to the lender — in which the trade-in vehicle was resold to the customer for a dollar.

At least one lender approved questionable loans. Some of these questionable loans were almost double and triple the vale of vehicles being bought after a Big Red Dealership manager gave cash bribes to a loan officer, and the Big Red Dealerships provided fake invoices to justify the inflated prices.

The jury convicted all three defendants of conspiring to commit wire fraud. The jury convicted Mayes and Gooch with 12 counts of wire fraud based on false information sent to lenders for 12 specific customers. Wells was convicted of six counts of wire fraud. For each conviction charged, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing will take place in approximately 90 days.

