Golf

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Review - Best Golf Rangefinder 2021

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser is a fantastic rangefinder that is easy to use, easy to hold and can easily improve your performances on the course. The device costs £269.99 which is a premium price, but it is justified by Motocaddy's newest investment into rangefinding and distance tracking products....

www.golfmagic.com

#Laser#Rangefinder#Golf Course#Kingfisher#Mannings Heath Golf#Wine Estate#The Pga Tour
