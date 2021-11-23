ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

East Lansing police investigate death of MSU student

By Izzy Martin
 4 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. ( WLNS ) — Police say alcohol was believed to have been involved in the weekend death of a Michigan State University student over the weekend.

During a medical call assist at 2 a.m. Saturday, East Lansing police arrived on Stoddard Avenue, not far from MSU campus, to find four people passed out. One of them was not breathing.

Emergency responders started CPR and other first aid, but couldn’t revive the person.

The other three patients found at the scene on Stoddard were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Authorities confirmed the deceased was an MSU student and said family has been notified.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the death. The Ingham County medical examiner has ordered an autopsy with toxicology results, which will take between six and eight weeks to complete.

The East Lansing Police Department expressed its sentiments for the family and friends of the student.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

