Sudan's reinstated premier says government to be independent

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO — (AP) — Sudan's reinstated prime minister said in an interview that aired Monday that he will have the authority to form his own independent government, according to the agreement he signed a day earlier with the country's top generals who overthrew him in a coup last month....

The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
AFP

Ethiopia PM at 'battlefield' front to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday reportedly joined the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the Tigray region, prompting US-led international calls for a diplomatic solution and immediate ceasefire to the conflict. The fighting in the north of Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions. Foreign governments have told their citizens to leave amid the escalating war, and fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
NPR

Sudan's civilian prime minister has been reinstated, but the protests aren't over yet

A month after a coup ousted civilian leaders in Sudan, protesters demanded a return to civilian rule. And the military seems to be walking back its power grab. The military has reinstated the civilian prime minister, but as recently as today the streets were once again filled with protesters calling on the military to stop its involvement in running the country.
New Haven Register

Officials: Sudan's military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

CAIRO (AP) — A deal was reached between Sudan's military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, military and government officials said Sunday. They also said that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be released...
Omar Al Bashir
Abu Bakr
Idaho8.com

Sudan’s military chief reinstates prime minister ousted after last month’s coup

Sudan’s military chief on Sunday reinstated Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister, almost a month after he was ousted in a military takeover. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan appeared with Hamdok at a signing ceremony in the Presidential Palace, according to a live video broadcast on state television. The deal agreed upon...
New Haven Register

EXPLAINER: What does PM's reinstatement mean for Sudan?

The reinstatement of Sudan's prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country's transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
PBS NewsHour

What reinstating Sudan’s prime minister means for the country

The reinstatement of Sudan’s prime minister after weeks under house arrest was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup, but it leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. The military reached a deal with Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday that would reinstate him as...
WSOC-TV

Far-right lawmaker, ex-protester to meet in Chilean runoff

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — Two onetime outsiders hailing from opposite extremes of the political spectrum received the most votes Sunday in Chile’s presidential election but failed to garner enough support for an outright win, setting up a polarizing runoff in the region’s most advanced economy. José Antonio Kast, a...
AFP

UN envoy to Libya ready to stay on for election, despite resignation

A day after the UN said its Libya envoy was quitting, the official himself told the Security Council Wednesday he would remain in the job until after the war-torn country's crucial presidential elections next month.  The presidential election in Libya, which is aimed at turning the page on a decade of civil war, is scheduled for December 24. 
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa. On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit. This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.
WSOC-TV

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany's leadership a bit...
AFP

Libya election body rejects Kadhafi son's presidential bid

Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday announced its rejection of the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, a son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, to run in next month's presidential election. Libya's electoral commission said Tuesday that a total of 98 candidates, including two women, had registered to run in the presidential election scheduled for December 24.
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
