Business is about to pick up for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, ranked No. 15 in the NWCA Top 25, have raced out to a 6-0 start thanks to a pair of quadrangular meet sweeps to open the season. But they will take a big step up in competition level Saturday night when they wrestle No. 14 North Carolina as part of the Garden State Grapple event at the Prudential Center in Newark.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO