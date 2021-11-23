ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6 Committee Subpoenas Roger Stone, Alex Jones, and Jennifer Lawrence (No, Not the One You’re Thinking of)

By Josh Feldman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe January 6 select committee has issued a new round of subpoenas — and the list includes both Alex Jones and Roger Stone. Stone has been a longtime Donald Trump ally, and according to the committee, he “reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one...

