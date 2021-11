ST PAUL, Minn. — Under a new state law that took effect this month, prospective drivers in Minnesota who don't show up for their driver's license road tests will be assessed a $20 fine, designed as a method to slow a testing backlog exacerbated by COVID-19. The new policy still allows cancellations, but only if you do so at least 24 hours ahead of time. Otherwise, if you're a "no-show," the $20 will be owed when you eventually apply for your driver's license.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO