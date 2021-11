Pikmin Bloom, the new AR mobile game from Pokemon Go developer Niantic and Nintendo, has been downloaded two million times since its limited-territory release two weeks ago. As reported by Eurogamer, this information comes from Sensor Tower, which tracks app store data, spending, and downloads. Pikmin Bloom was downloaded 864,000 times in Japan, which is the game's most popular country. The US is the second-largest and the UK is third. Pikmin Bloom is primarily focused on exercise, letting players plant and grow Pikmin as they walk. The more you walk, the more Pikmin you have. The Pikmin grow flowers on their heads, which can be planted to grow more flowers.

