ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

By David Folkenflik
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg have resigned after the Fox News star hosted a series that relied on fabrications and conspiracy theories about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Two longtime commentators have resigned from Fox. They've long been at odds with the channel's slant...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Primetimer

Fox News should never have approved Tucker Carlson's softball interview with Kyle Rittenhouse

Carlson's sitdown Monday with the teen who was acquitted last week of fatally shooting two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin "was a sickening display of how far we’ve fallen as a nation — media maniacs like Carlson conflating anarchy with patriotism, and the right embracing deadly violence as they once did conservative values," says Lorraine Ali. During the interview, says Ali, "Carlson also cued up Rittenhouse to deny accusations that he’s a white supremacist who was drawn to the protest by his opposing beliefs. Yet Tucker Carlson Tonight — which showed footage from the protests that worked in Rittenhouse’s favor — somehow failed to produce the widely circulated photo of Rittenhouse in a bar with two Proud Boys, wearing a 'Free as F—' shirt and flashing what appeared to be a 'white power' hand gesture. Instead, the show spent much of the hour reiterating the same victim/hero/blameless child lines. Rittenhouse revealed an immense amount of entitlement — and some of the same hubris he displayed on his face during the trial — when recalling how bad his first round of attorneys were for his case. They were not there in his best interest, he maintained, but rather were using him to further their own cause. Carlson nodded." Ali adds: "Next up from America’s most widely watched right-wing ideologue, a documentary about Rittenhouse due out next month, woven from material shot by a film crew embedded with Rittenhouse throughout the trial — despite Rittenhouse’s defense attorney saying he 'didn’t approve' of the production. And Fox should have never approved of this softball interview, either, where a vigilante was coddled by a madman, and humanity was forsaken for ratings. ALSO: Fox News has provided 13 times the coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse than that of the Ahmaud Arbery trial.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
David Folkenflik
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
FOX Carolina

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resign from Fox News, protesting 'irresponsible' voices like Tucker Carlson

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Every month or so, while conversing with sources at Fox News, I express surprise that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are still employed by the network. After all, the two men are reality-based conservative thinkers who refuse to capitulate to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Fox viewers rarely get to hear from them. They are booked by the network's producers so rarely that their contracts could be likened to golden handcuffs.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#News Anchor#Npr#The Dispatch#Fox News#Democratic
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson's Fox News host salary is bankrolled by you

Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke recently praised Fox News host Tucker Carlson for repeatedly broadcasting on his show the white nationalist-fabricated “great replacement theory” that falsely claims Democrats want to replace white people with people of color. The Neo Nazi website Daily Stormer has called Carlson “literally our greatest ally.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Montel Williams blasts Tucker Carlson for commenting on his relationship with Kamala Harris

TV host Montel Williams has blasted Tucker Carlson of Fox News for comments he made about Mr Williams’ relationship with Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he briefly dated 20 years ago. “We’re not exactly sure what to make of it,” Mr Carlson said on his Monday night show, “but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host Montel Williams, who was always doing shows about people’s weird sex lives.”Mr Carlson also noted their dating history in January, when he said she “is the ex-girlfriend of Montel Williams and will be described that way forever...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
HuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell’s Promised Election-Reversing Lawsuit Turns Into 96-Hour Pillow Sale

Despite months of promising to file an explosive lawsuit that would “pull down” the 2020 presidential election results and reinstate Donald Trump to the White House, pillow-monger Mike Lindell has instead turned his election-fraud-athon into a four-day sales promotion. “I want to show you guys some Black Friday specials that...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy