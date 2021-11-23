ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Vanderburgh County Health Department handing out pamphlets with information about syphilis outbreak

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lw8iA_0d4NcBuB00

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department is passing out pamphlets regarding the recent uptick in syphilis cases.

Health officials are leaving leaflets around town with information about STDs and how to prevent spreading them. The health department identified at least 21 cases across several local counties earlier this month.

If you have questions surrounding testing, contact the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Court to seek $1,000,000 in funding for local women’s shelter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In an official release, Daviess County Fiscal Court announced they will seek $1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist the OASIS women’s shelter with property acquisition. GRADD Executive Director Joanna Shake said the grant application for CDBG-COVID funding falls under the public services category and will be […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy