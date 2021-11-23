Vanderburgh County Health Department handing out pamphlets with information about syphilis outbreak

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Health Department is passing out pamphlets regarding the recent uptick in syphilis cases.

Health officials are leaving leaflets around town with information about STDs and how to prevent spreading them. The health department identified at least 21 cases across several local counties earlier this month.

If you have questions surrounding testing, contact the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

