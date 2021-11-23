The word with Ben Stille: The benefit of playing 30 minutes from home; a future in football; word association

Thanksgiving is a special time for the Burnett family, this year more than ever. When Chester Burnett, his wife Jeena and their three children sit down to eat on Thursday in their Los Angeles-area home, it’ll be their final Turkey Day together for a while. Their oldest son, Keyan, will enroll at the UA in January, where he’ll become the highest-rated tight end recruit to play for the Wildcats since Rob Gronkowski. He’ll be following in the footsteps of his father, a “Desert Swarm”-era UA linebacker who played three seasons in the NFL with Washington, Jacksonville and Cleveland.

