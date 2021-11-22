ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Be aware of skin cancer risks

By Lisa Conway
hometownnewsbrevard.com
 6 days ago

Q: I am a new Florida resident and love being outside. How concerned should I be about skin cancer?. A: This is an important topic, no matter the time of year. Skin cancer should be a concern to everyone who lives or vacations in our Sunshine State. Let’s take a moment...

www.hometownnewsbrevard.com

EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for "Deadly" Cancer

Determining who is at a genetically higher risk cancer is a tricky business; only a few cancers have a strong genetic link. Knowing more about who is predisposed may increase early detection of cancer. Recently, researchers have found that one blood type is associated with a higher risk of two particularly deadly types of cancer. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in blood may increase risk of liver cancer

In a new study from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers found that patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who have high blood iron levels are at an elevated risk to develop the most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Research has shown that elevated levels of iron...
CANCER
survivornet.com

Blunt Pancreatic Cancer Campaign Uses Chilling Recordings of ‘Lost Voices’ to Raise Awareness; Understand the Importance of Detecting This Cancer Early

Pancreatic Cancer UK isn’t sugarcoating anything with its newest video appeal created for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The new video campaign, entitled “Lost Voices: Help us break through the silence,” features the voices of some of the world’s most notable stars. One thing the announcement makes clear — something SurvivorNet...
CANCER
Shropshire Star

Childhood cancer survivors at greater risk of ill health as they age – study

Researchers are now calling for long-term health effects to be considered when young people and their families initially consider treatment options. People who survive cancer in childhood have a higher risk of ill health as they grow older, new research suggests. The risks vary according to the cancer type and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Practice-changing trial results for advanced melanoma skin cancer

Determining the optimal treatment sequence for patients with BRAF V600 mutant metastatic melanoma was the focus of the DREAMseq phase 3 clinical trial. The combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab (N/I), followed by the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib (D/T) if there was disease progression, led to a significant improvement in estimated 2-year overall survival from the start of treatment (72%) when compared to the opposite treatment sequence (52%). Today, researchers from the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) presented the findings at the Inaugural American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Plenary Series. The National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsored the trial.
CANCER
Washington Times-Herald

Skin cancer still poses a threat in winter

Skin cancer may be something on the minds of beachgoers and summer revelers frolicking around the pool. After all, when the sun is blazing hot and one’s skin reddens after mere minutes outside, it’s hard to ignore the potential for skin damage. But summer isn’t the only time of year that skin must be protected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Skin Cancer#Skin Care#Cancer Prevention#Skin Types#Cancer Cell
WTVQ

November proclaimed Lung Cancer Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear joined advocates at the state Capitol to proclaim Lung Cancer Awareness Month in the commonwealth, and he encouraged Kentuckians to learn more about lung cancer, its risk factors and screening options. “Kentuckians suffer from lung cancer at a much higher rate than...
FRANKFORT, KY
The Staten Island Advance

RUMC to host lung cancer awareness ceremony

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) will commemorate National Lung Cancer Awareness Month with a ceremony to honor people who have died from lung disease, those who have survived it and people who are currently battling the disease. The ceremony will take place outside the main entrance...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Yale research zooms in on high-risk groups amid Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Researchers at Yale Cancer Center believe most advances in pancreatic cancer will be made through improving early detection, according to a Nov. 16 release. In recognition of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month, James Farrell, MD, professor of Medicine at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital, and director of Yale Center for Pancreatic Diseases, said researchers are focusing on three groups of high risk individuals as clinical trials are in development for new drug therapeutics.
CANCER
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to host “Purple Night,” for pancreatic cancer awareness

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV School of Medicine will host “Purple Night,” to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the UTRGV Biomedical Research Facility, 5300 N. L St., McAllen, in the second-floor […]
MCALLEN, TX
wpsu.org

Health Minute: COPD and Lung Cancer Awareness

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. If you suffer from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or lung cancer, the ability to take a deep cleansing breath may be next to impossible. To prevent COPD and lung cancer, there are a few...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

UVA Health to illuminate South Tower for Lung Cancer Awareness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The south tower at the University of Virginia Medical Center will be illuminated in white on Thursday night as part of Shine a Light on Lung Cancer. Lung cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among men and women. On average, more than...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is one of the most common forms of cancer and second only to breast and prostate cancer. If the statistics hold true, hundreds of South Dakotans will be diagnosed with the disease. The most prevalent risk associated with lung cancer is smoking and second-hand smoke. Avera Medical Group oncologist Dr. Ben Solomon says another factor that gains some attention is radon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wwnytv.com

Morning Checkup: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Detecting lung cancer early is key. Samaritan Medical Center’s Dr. Vivian Keenan talked about Lung Cancer Awareness Month during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview in the video above. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in...
WATERTOWN, NY
Photonics.com

Imaging Method May Improve Detection of Skin Cancer

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 24, 2021 — An imaging technique developed by researchers at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), can measure temperature in 2D, without contact, and in real time. The method could improve photothermal therapy and help deliver early diagnoses of skin cancers. The technology — single-shot...
CANCER
Times Leader

Geisinger promotes lung cancer awareness

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the last year, Geisinger’s lung cancer screening program has helped at-risk patients receive annual screenings and has been a key part in the early detection of lung cancer. A release issued by Geisinger on Wednesday morning touted the system’s program,...
CANCER

