Be aware of skin cancer risks

Determining the optimal treatment sequence for patients with BRAF V600 mutant metastatic melanoma was the focus of the DREAMseq phase 3 clinical trial. The combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab (N/I), followed by the combination of dabrafenib and trametinib (D/T) if there was disease progression, led to a significant improvement in estimated 2-year overall survival from the start of treatment (72%) when compared to the opposite treatment sequence (52%). Today, researchers from the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) presented the findings at the Inaugural American Society of Clinical Oncology Virtual Plenary Series. The National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsored the trial.
Comments / 0