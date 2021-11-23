ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking amounts of meth and fentanyl seized in San Diego

By Guardian staff and agencies
Just in October, US officers had seized over 3,000 pounds of illegal drugs, worth about $7.2m, at the border crossing in California. Photograph: Us Customs And Border Protection/EPA

A trucker was arrested after trying to smuggle record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico into the US, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

More than 17,500 pounds (7,930 kg) of meth and 389 pounds (176 kg) of fentanyl were discovered last Thursday, hidden inside a tractor-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office.

The seizures are the largest for either drug in the US for both 2020 and 2021, the statement said.

Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a Mexican citizen, faces federal drug charges. It wasn’t known Monday if he has an attorney.

The driver’s manifest indicated his truck contained auto body parts, but “anomalies” were detected in the trailer by an X-ray machine and a drug-sniffing dog, according to the statement.

The arrest comes as overdose deaths in the US are surging , and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is being blamed for this increase. The drug, which is far more potent than heroin, often finds its way into other substances such as painkillers or cocaine.

The number of drug overdose deaths in the US rose nearly 30% during a 12-month stretch of the pandemic, compared with the previous year, according to recently released data from the CDC. In the past year, fentanyl was involved in more than 60% of the overdose deaths.

Royals86
4d ago

This President and administration are putting all Americans at risk. The bigger picture is he doesn’t care and is actually allowing this to happen with his open border policies.

yknot think for a change?
4d ago

We only catch a small fraction of what’s heading cross the border. More and more we have record busts indicating higher smuggling activities. Fentanyl made in China and Meth made in Mexico, clearly pressure needs to be applied to both countries to come down on those manufacturing these item. International cooperation and secured borders is key, without addressing both and this continues.

Jerry B
4d ago

Nothing to see here. Biden, Obama and Garland knew about those drugs and had authorized their distribution. I mean, their vaccine isn’t getting into enough people to “control” the population.

