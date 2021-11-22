ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Megadeth album ‘The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!’ due out in spring 2022

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowers will be blooming to the sound of new Megadeth music next year. The long-awaited 16th album from Dave Mustaine and company, titled The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!, is finally...

943jackfm.com

Related
Punknews.org

Dead Milkmen recording new album

This weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated that the band is recording a new album (which they have been hinting at since before Covid). The band's last studio album was Pretty Music for Pretty People in 2014, though they have released an experimental compilation, Fascist Groove Thang [7-inch] , and a compilation contribution since then. We'll keep you updated.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Wil Akogu drops off his reflective new album, 'Die An Idea'

Although migrating away from your home country is never easy, being able to see different parts of the world and receive potential opportunities is a blessing. Born in Nigeria, rising artist Wil Akogu moved to the states when he was 11-years-old, bouncing between American cultural hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles. Though he was around a new influence, Akogu never lost his connection to his culture, as he meshed elements of his homeland with styles from where he built himself as an artist. Looking to showcase this style, he checks in with his impressive new album, Die An Idea.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Ozzy Osbourne postpones European tour with Judas Priest to 2023

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his European tour. The seemingly snakebit run, which also features Judas Priest on the bill, has now been delayed to 2023, four years after it was originally supposed to kick off. You may recall that the tour was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ellefson
Person
Dave Mustaine
bravewords.com

DAVID ELLEFSON Premiers Unearthed Riffs From Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA - "Just Grinding Some Riffs, Making Some New Music"; Video

Menza Nation recently announced the release of unearthed drum riffs from late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, stating "First taste of brand NEW music from late Megadeth drummer Nick Menza's unearthed drum riffs will premiere this Thursday November 25th, Thanksgiving day via the Menza Nation YouTube channel. These are the heaviest and fastest drum material Nick ever created - will be produced by David Ellefson at Platinum Underground in Mesa, and engineered by John Aquilino.
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Cliffs figures it out together on new album 'DNA'

Long ago, during a hot, sweaty, daylong recording session that now feels like a fever dream, Cliffs made its new album, DNA. Plenty of memories linger from that day in June 2018 at Jeremy Ebert’s home studio (aka Jerbil House), but none more than the oppressive heat that defined the sessions as singer/guitarist Aaron Cottrell, singer/bassist Adam Hardy and then-drummer Jason Winner tracked eight songs with engineer/producer Alex Douglas.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Rubber Band Gun Unveils Artistic New Video For The Upcoming Album Cashes Out

Before releasing their new album Cashes Out, mxdwn is honored to premiere Rubber Band Gun’s video accompanying not one song but the entire record. The LP is set to be officially released tomorrow (11/18) via Earth Libraries. Still, with such a good record, it’s hard to wait that long, so we are delighted to offer a colorful and image-intense video for the album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#American Songwriter
pghcitypaper.com

Chrome Cable releases new “out of this world” album, Utopia

For Cole McCloskey, who performs under the name Chrome Cable, music has always been a huge part of his life. Learning to play guitar from his father at a young age set him on a path toward where he is today, having just released his debut album UTOPIA. And it’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theobelisk.net

Naxatras Announce New Album Out Feb. 25

Naxatras are going all in. After nearly five years on the road and one-plus very much not, the Greek heavy psychedelic rock four-piece are set to release IV on Feb. 25, 2022. Immediately, the former-instrumentalists’ work earns a place among the most anticipated offerings of next year. After actually hearing the thing in question, it sounds like the band are positioning themselves to stand as one of Europe’s foremost acts in psychedelia and prog.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Spaceslug Announce New Album out Dec. 10

Polish heavy psychedelic rockers Spaceslug have set Dec. 10 as the release date for their new album, Memorial. The Wroclaw three-piece announced in June that they had completed work on the offering, following the release of the single “The Event Horizon” (review here) as a means of recouping (at least some of the) financial losses incurred by a flood of their rehearsal room. Their 2020 Leftovers EP (review here) and 2019’s Reign of the Orion (review here) both worked to significantly expand their sound, and while one expects Memorial to do likewise, how that might be realized isn’t yet known. The first single isn’t released until next week.
ROCK MUSIC
Spin

The Beat of a Different Drummer: 10 Albums Where a New Drummer Put a Spring in the Band’s Step

The drummer is the job in a rock band with the highest turnover rate — a cliché lampooned memorably in This is Spinal Tap. And if it takes a few albums for a group’s definitive lineup to click into place, the drummer is often the final piece of the puzzle to arrive. But it’s often that change behind the drum set that makes a good band great, thanks to the addition of faster, louder, or more complex rhythms. Sometimes a versatile percussionist can even expand the band’s sonic palette and contribute to the songwriting.
MUSIC
