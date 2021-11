PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lan Su Chinese Garden in Old Town has seen its fair share of problems this year. "Just this weekend our ticket booth was broken into over Friday night and completely destroyed," executive director Elizabeth Nye said. "The walls of the garden have been defaced more than we can count ... We've had break-ins during the day while we have visitors in the garden, people chased through the garden and beaten up by other people."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO