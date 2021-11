Baker Mayfield is taking it on the chin following the Browns’ loss. I would put my faith in an analyst to explain what’s happening on the screen. Especially one like Charles Davis, who’s widely respected for having done this job for many many years. So when Davis, who was a defensive back himself, points out that the Browns are running plays where no one is getting open; how is that on Baker Mayfield and not Kevin Stefanski?

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO