KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are police. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 258 arrests since October. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that deputies found over $230,000 worth of property and more than $100,000 dollars in cash as part of their work.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO