A Rochelle Park resident was arrested this week after he allegedly attacked a 79-year-old man at a Bergen County law firm, authorities said. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when officers from the Fair Lawn Police Department were called to 0-99 Plaza Road in the borough for a report of an injured man, according to a joint statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fair Lawn Police Department.

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO