Texas State

Texas Wins Contest to Host Samsung's New $17 Billion Chip Plant

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL/AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new $17 billion plant to make advanced chips for functions such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. The plant would create 2,000 high-tech jobs with construction...

www.usnews.com

abc27 News

Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas

(AP) — Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. “This is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the project Tuesday. Samsung […]
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Samsung's Building A Massive $17B Semiconductor Plant In Texas To Bolster US Chip Production

Samsung announced plans to build an advanced chip manufacturing plant in Taylor, Texas, which will create thousands of new jobs and expand its investment in the US. In fact, this will be Samsung's largest-ever investment in the US, with the total bill expected to be around $17 billion, including buildings, property improvements, machinery, and equipment costs.
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report released Friday that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
skepticalraptor.com

FDA responses to FOIA requests on COVID vaccines – not a conspiracy

This article about FDA responses to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by anti-vaccine activists was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BEAT OF HAWAII

New Variant May Have Enormous Impact on Hawaii Travel

As news spreads like wildfire about the latest variant of COVID, aren’t all of us “Hawaii-philes” thinking about what the impact of this potentially catastrophic variant may be? While the facts and implications are still to be revealed, it appears to be a massive setback for the travel industry as a whole. And, it seems to foretell many upcoming changes, once again.
HAWAII STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH

