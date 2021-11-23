ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexican army draws criticism for taking political position

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army drew criticism Monday for meddling in politics, in a country where the military has long been excluded from political debate.

Criticism centered on a speech by the secretary of defense — a general, like all those before him — that heaped praise on the political project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

López Obrador defines his administration as the “fourth transformation” of Mexico, echoing three earlier political movements: the independence struggle, the 1910-17 Mexican Revolution and the Liberal reform movement of the 1850s and 60s.

In a speech over the weekend, Defense Secretary Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval said “as Mexicans, we must be united in the national project that is being carried out.”

“For us it is a mark of pride to be able to contribute to the transformation that is being carried out,” Cresencio Sandoval said. “The efforts of your administration are founded on the legitimate needs of the majority of Mexicans.”

The conservative opposition National Action Party said in a statement that “this political content is not appropriate from a military man, and clearly violates” a clause in the Constitution that prohibits political activity by the armed forces.

José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, wrote in his Twitter account that Cresencio Sandoval “publicly backed and identified himself” with López Obrador and “his political project.”

“When military officers get involved in politics, democracy is in danger,” Vivanco wrote.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After decades of military revolts and rule by former generals, military officers stopped running for the presidency in the 1940s.

In exchange, civilian governments long shielded the army from outside scrutiny or oversight.

But López Obrador has dramatically expanded the army’s role in everything from law enforcement to building and operating airports and rail projects.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Corruption, drugs, instability mar Honduras election

Hondurans head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in a country wracked by corruption and beset by powerful drug-trafficking gangs that have even infiltrated the top ranks of government. Many young people have given up hope of a better future and think only of migrating to the United States. Since the coup d'etat that deposed Manuel Zelaya in 2009, the country has been run by the right-wing National Party of outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accused in the US of involvement in drug trafficking. Zelaya's wife and former first lady Xiomara Castro, of the leftist LIBRE party, leads in several opinion polls. But many fear the ruling party, represented by Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry Asfura, will not readily give up power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
news4sanantonio.com

Mexico's government announces plan to toughen security in Zacatecas

ZACATECAS, Mexico - The Mexican government will reinforce security in the state of Zacatecas, in Northern Mexico, after the escalation of violence by criminal groups operating in the region. The government detailed that as of November 25, there will be almost four thousand members of the army and the national...
POLITICS
Reuters

Struggling Venezuelans put faith in latest Mexico migrant caravan

VILLA COMALTITLAN, Mexico, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Venezuelans are in a migrant caravan that departed this week from Mexico's southern border with Guatemala, according to organizers, just as Mexico is mulling tighter restrictions on their access to the country. Reuters spoke with a dozen Venezuelans who said they...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Army#Mexico#Mexicans#Ap#National Action Party#The Defense Department
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Mexicans tired of army letting drug gangs thrive

AGUILILLA, Mexico – The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico's narco war in the western state of Michoacan, and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco,...
POLITICS
AFP

Thousands of Mexican women march in protest against violence

Thousands of women marched through the Mexican capital and scuffled with police on Thursday demanding an end to femicide and other gender-based violence in the Latin American country. "They didn't die. They killed them," read one of the banners carried at the rally to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Shouting "Not one (woman) less," the crowd, dressed in black with flashes of purple, the color of the women's rights movement, demanded justice for victims of gender violence. "Femicide Mexico! They're killing us!" one protester cried out during a brief scuffle with the police.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Army
riviera-maya-news.com

More than 3,800 additional military troops sent to troubled state of Zacatecas

Zacatecas, Mexico — General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Secretary of National Defense has announced an additional 3,848 military elements to reduce crime rates. The announcement came after two days of meetings with state and federal officials, which included Mexico’s President López Obrador. Sandoval said the reinforcements will be distributed in three...
MILITARY
thewestsidegazette.com

Claims Arise That U.S. Government Fosters Leftist Revolution In Central America

While the U.S. funnels some $310 million to Central American lands, officials and experts are divided about whether those tax dollars are being diverted to fuel a “leftist revolution” or drive much-needed reforms in corrupt local legal systems. The State Department says the funds are meant to promote democracy and...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday declared the "end" of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, formerly the country's largest, after the capture of its leader and dozens of other members. Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was arrested on October 23 in a raid involving 500 police and military personnel. The 50-year-old is waiting to be extradited on drug trafficking charges to the United States, which had offered a $5-million reward for his capture. In recent days, authorities arrested another 90 suspected members of Colombia's largest cocaine cartel, which operates in concert with Mexican drug gangs in almost 30 countries.
POLITICS
Antelope Valley Press

Taking a look at policy and the fog of politics

‘Democracy,” Winston Churchill declared, “is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”. But how bad is it? Looking at public opinion right now, it’s hard to escape the impression that it’s very bad indeed. In principle, voters should...
PERSONAL FINANCE
AFP

Ethiopia PM at 'battlefield' front to fight rebels: state media

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday reportedly joined the front line where government forces are battling rebels from the Tigray region, prompting US-led international calls for a diplomatic solution and immediate ceasefire to the conflict. The fighting in the north of Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions. Foreign governments have told their citizens to leave amid the escalating war, and fears the Tigrayan rebels could march on the capital Addis Ababa. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, "is now leading the counter-offensive" and "has been giving leadership from the battlefield as of yesterday," Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Venezuelan migrants are new border challenge for Biden administration

Record numbers of Venezuelan migrants have been crossing into the United States in recent months, posing a new border challenge for the Biden administration and raising concerns that more of the nearly 6 million people displaced from the South American nation could be heading north. U.S. authorities intercepted 13,406 Venezuelan migrants...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Politics and media have critically corrupted the FBI

The FBI has lost all credibility. A whistleblower just revealed that the agency allegedly investigated parents worried about the teaching of critical race theory in their kids’ schools. In truth, since 2015, the FBI has been constantly in the news — mostly in a negative and constitutionally disturbing light. Then-Director...
U.S. POLITICS
foxlexington.com

Caravan leader ‘lying and manipulating’ migrants, putting lives at risk, Mexican government says

“The lies and actions of Irineo Mujica, the self-proclaimed leader of the migrant caravan, place in jeopardy the health, physical and psychological well-being of the persons that are still part of this group,” the INM said in a statement Monday. “(Mujica) has generated animosity against government officials who have been turned back and even attacked with sticks and stones when they tried to render aid.”
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

663K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy