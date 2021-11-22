ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Great Things: Mike Mills

By From the Editors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Great Things is Talkhouse’s series in which artists tell us about three things they absolutely love. To mark the current release in theaters of Mike Mills’ new feature, C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman and Woody Norman, the acclaimed writer-director shared some of the things that he loves most...

