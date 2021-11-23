ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Gucci Review: Ridley Scott Spins a Threadbare Family Saga

By Matt Cipolla
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon sitting down to write about House of Gucci, I thought I’d open with a quote. There had to have been some line, however peripheral, that stuck. That wasn’t the case. How about a moment that encapsulates its 157 minutes? It has the components necessary to dive into its artifice, at...

ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
Cosmopolitan

The reviews for House of Gucci are in and people are already confused

We've all been patiently and excitedly waiting for the release of Ridley Scott's true crime drama House of Gucci for what feels like decades. The film, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver - among other huge names - has been so talked about over the last few months it's hard to believe we're still waiting to actually see it. Finally, with the release just days away the critics reviews are in and they've got fans pretty baffled...
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for “House of Gucci,” but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors. Yates says the Gucci collection she saw was “exquisite but small,” since the Gucci Museum in Florence, Italy, was in the process of moving its archive. But she was still able to use accessories and close to 20 outfits to help build the film’s high-fashion designs. The rest of the looks were put together from scratch or pulled...
HuffingtonPost

Jared Leto Says 'House Of Gucci' Role Had Him 'Snorting Lines Of Arrabbiata Sauce'

Jared Leto went to some, um, questionable lengths to prepare for his role in “House of Gucci.”. The Oscar winner stars as designer Paolo Gucci in the crime drama, which explores the Gucci dynasty and opens in theaters Friday. In an interview with i-D magazine published this week, the actor explained how he did a “deep dive” into the character once shooting began. And, in his words, he went well beyond standard method acting techniques.
Sir Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga had 'good marriage' on House of Gucci set

Sir Ridley Scott had a "very good marriage" working with Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'. The 83-year-old filmmaker was very impressed by the 'Poker Face' singer's work ethic and thinks the 35-year-old star - who plays Patrizia Reggiani - has made a much better transition to working in movies than other people with her musical background have.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Deadline

Ridley Scott Won’t Let Age Or Pandemic Slow A Storytelling Appetite That Brought ‘House of Gucci’ & ‘The Last Duel;’ Napoleon & More ‘Gladiator’ Up Next

EXCLUSIVE: As his House of Gucci cast premiered the awards season entry in Europe in concert with the 100th anniversary celebration of the fashion brand, Ridley Scott stayed back in Los Angeles. Glimpsed through the limited lens of a Zoom call, Scott obviously lives well. But he’s quick to say that where he’d rather be is the getaway home in France where he suddenly finds himself at the center of a fledgling winemaking business that manufactured its first batch of reds and roses from grapes grown on his estate in Provence. He shares the place with wife Giannina Facio, a...
Seattle Times

Sunday Best: Lady Gaga dresses to kill in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’

I haven’t yet seen Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” the juicy-looking based-on-a-true-story tale of murder, scheming and revenge at the Italian fashion house of Gucci. But I’m looking forward to it for many reasons, not least of which is the retro style. The movie’s events take place from the 1970s to the 1990s — not exactly a subtle time for fashion — and the clothing should be over the top. Just look at the festival of prints in this shot, on Gucci wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her brother-in-law Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) as well as in the background (check out the pointy shoulders on the top at center-right). The costumes are designed by Janty Yates, who won an Oscar 20 years ago for “Gladiator”; think of the fun she must have had on this one. “House of Gucci” opens in theaters Nov. 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Talk Their ‘House of Gucci’ Transformations: ‘It Was An Immersive Experience’

Father, son and house of Gaga. Method acting aside, Lady Gaga worked through both a physical and mental transformation to play her character inspired by the real-life Patrizia Reggiani. “I’d say truly the most challenging part was playing a murderer,” Gaga told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the red carpet premiere of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows that she made a big mistake, and it was a lot of trauma that drove her towards this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when...
imdb.com

House Of Gucci Review: Lady Gaga Does Her Best Dracula Voice In Ridley Scott's Wicked Satire Of The Rich And Clueless

It's Lifestyles of the Rich and Clueless in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci," an odd duck of a film that wants to serve you both a scrumptious gourmet meal and greasy fast food in the same bite. There's a wobbly, unbalanced quality to the entire thing, as Scott and company try to make something akin to a prestige drama cosplaying as a trashy soap opera. And yet it's hard not to have fun with everything on display here — all the glitz, all the glam, all the bad accents.
imdb.com

‘House of Gucci’ Review: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Rule in Ridley Scott’s Transfixing Fashion Tabloid ‘Godfather’

“House of Gucci” has a transfixing backstabbing allure. It may be a drama about a crazy rich Euro chic Old World fashion dynasty, with a cast dominated by American actors scheming and emoting in gaudy Italian accents, but that doesn’t mean it’s some operatic piece of high camp. Based on the trailer, a lot of people apparently thought that’s just what it was going to be, yet trailers can be deceiving. There are moments in “House of Gucci” that will make your jaw drop, and moments you’ll laugh at the sheer audacity of what you’re seeing, but just because the characters in a drama behave in an over-the-top shameless manner doesn’t mean that the film that’s observing them is over-the-top.
enstarz.com

Your Ears Won't Believe It! 'House of Gucci' Producer Ridley Scott Opens Up About Upcoming 'Blade Runner' Spin-Off Series and 'Alien' Spin-Off Series!

Ridley Scott, the director extraordinaire and recent producer of House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Adam Driver, has finally broken his silence on the upcoming Blade Runner spin-off TV series pilot. Scott has revealed that the pilot and show bible are completely finished. He revealed on Today, the BBC radio program, "We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible...So we're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first ten hours." While the production location of the series has not yet been set, the show is already being presented as a ten part series. We are sure this inspired continuation of the story is in good hands with Ridley Scott.
tucsonpost.com

Ridley Scott tells pilots for 'Blade Runner,' 'Alien' TV spin-offs are written

Washington [US], November 22 (ANI): British filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, 'Blade Runner' and 'Alien', are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows. According to Variety, speaking with a news outlet on Monday, the 'House of Gucci' helmer...
Seattle Times

‘House of Gucci’ review: A mesmerizing Lady Gaga joins this enjoyably nutty family

“House of Gucci” is one of those movies that audiences will laugh at; not because it’s bad (it isn’t), not because it’s supposed to be funny (it isn’t, really, though I’m not sure anyone told Jared Leto that), but because most of its characters seem to function on a purely operatic level — it’s full of performances that the screen can barely hold. Director Ridley Scott slyly knows this, because everything about this movie is enormous: the opera music that punctuates many of the scenes, the ‘80s jewelry, the array of Italian accents, the running time. But all that bigness is part of the fun; this real-life soap opera, with Lady Gaga giving a mesmerizing performance at its center, is enjoyably nutty, and goes down wonderfully with popcorn.
Norwalk Hour

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ paints disappointing picture

The movie camera loves Lady Gaga. Every movement she makes, each gesture she creates, looks tailored for the lens as she follows her instinct to be noticed on screen. But reaching from the screen, and creating an authentic performance, aren’t the same thing. Despite a valiant effort, the music icon struggles in “House of Gucci” with how to use her magical presence to reveal layers of ambition.
SFGate

Review: ‘House of Gucci’ is pure, unapologetic decadence

Everything in “House of Gucci” is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The settings. The runtime. The music. The greed. This movie knows exactly what it is and, sweetie, it is gloriously decadent, ridiculous fun. There is an alternate universe in which “ House of Gucci ”...
