Apparently, the Blackhawks are trying to pick it up on even-strength play and the line shuffling COULD prove to be beneficial. The Blackhawks have not done very well on 5 on 5 play with only 24 goals in 19 games. On top of that, the Blackhawks’ loaded top line of Alex Debrincat, Patrick Kane, and Kirby Dach have not played up to expectation, looking to be defending more often than not. This is attributed to the lack of faceoff success by Dach and the current snake-bitten state of Kane. Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome can’t seem to be able to buy a goal either, despite creating multiple chances to do so.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO