Environment

Long Island weather: Wind chills and low temps lead to mild Thanksgiving day

By Newsday Staff
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourself: A shot of cold Candian air will send temperatures plunging to below freezing overnight — and it will feel colder, forecasters say. And those dreaded winter words — wind chill — are back in the forecast. "The coldest air...

therecord-online.com

Weather Service issues alert for potential heavy snow

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service Friday afternoon sent out word of the potential for heavy snow from a snow band in north-central Pennsylvania. Parts of Clinton County are covered by the notice:. Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM EST. Avoid the subject event as per the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
whdh.com

Rain To Snow This Evening, Cold Wind Tomorrow

Rain transitions into snow this evening. Areas inside of I-495 will see a coating in grassy areas. It’s not cold enough to see accumulation on roads. Higher elevations in Worcester County could see up to 1″ of snow, and Cheshire County in New Hampshire will likely see 1-2″ of snow. It is possible that back roads in these areas see a quick coating of snow. A gusty wind will also develop tonight, so visibility could drop with snow showers around.
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Snow clears, leaving behind bitter cold & gusty winds

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Snow has moved out and now the bitter cold it settling in. Be on the lookout for slippery spots on the roadways Saturday morning, particularly in western and northern New Hampshire. Colder air is pouring into the state with high pressure allowing for some partial clearing across...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurry of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
Newsday

Sunny, chilly Saturday, with possible snow Sunday, weather service says

It's a chilly start to the weekend. Though skies are sunny, wind chills will make already frigid Saturday temperatures feel between 25 and 35 degrees, making way for possible snowfall Sunday morning, forecasters say. Expect a high near 42 Saturday with breezy wind gusts up to 28 mph. Overnight lows...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March.  A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning. Here on the east coast, however, the fronts can also be accompanied by a haze and a smell of smoke. This is from fires, either wild or controlled burns, that are now upwind of the area thanks to the change...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 28. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42. Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
CHICAGO, IL
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Gusty northerly winds invade, mild stretch of weather

Temperatures will warm ahead of an advancing cold front that will eventually bring some chilly changes. For now, we focus on the warm but breezy day ahead. Temperatures should make it back to the low to mid 60s across the Sunflower State by the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year in Wichita is 52 degrees, so our above average stint continues.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE

