WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holiday season means sales, sales, and more sales for all your shopping needs. And for local businesses, Saturday is their day to shine. "We have some inventory that we have reduced for small business Saturday," said Marie Shaw, owner of Treasures of the Heart. "We are preparing a sign to put outside to encourage customers to come in and shop our sales."

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO