South County Fire offers tips for a safe Thanksgiving

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is offering tips to avoid illness during gatherings with family and friends. These are tips that have been oft-repeated for nearly two years, but state health officials recommend people cover their coughs and sneezes and to stay home when you are feeling ill to avoid infecting others. The advice to wash hands regularly still stands, especially before after preparing food, prior to eating and after using the restroom. Be sure to use soap and water, but hand sanitizer works if they are not available. As many Iowans plan to host family or friends for the holidays, the agency reminds everyone to cook their foods thoroughly before serving and to refrigerate or freeze perishable items within two hours after preparation. By following these easy steps, you can ensure infectious diseases won’t spoil the holiday cheer. For more information, follow the links included below.

